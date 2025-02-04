Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to save the Gamekeeper

How do you save the Gamekeeper in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? One of the earliest side quests you can begin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is "Mutt" - and it's easily the most pressing issue when you first start exploring Trosky. After all, what's Henry without his faithful canine sidekick? But if you're anything like us, you'll have hit a bit of a snag when it comes to one particular task in this quest, which tells you to "Save the Gamekeeper".

This is an odd moment in an otherwise straightforward quest, because you're given no indication of where to go and what to do in order to rescue said Gamekeeper. As it turns out, you need to complete an entirely separate side quest before you can complete this particular objective. In the guide below we'll explain exactly how to save the Gamekeeper for the "Mutt" side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to save the Gamekeeper in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

At some point in the "Mutt" side quest, you'll need to deal with a wolfpack for Herdsboy Siegfried, using his sheep Ignatius as bait. Once you've dealt with the wolves and returned to Siegfried, he'll suggest that you speak with the gamekeeper to see if he's seen Mutt. At this point, you'll receive the task to "Save the Gamekeeper". But there's no marker on the map to guide you. So what do you need to do?

To save the Gamekeeper, you need to complete a different side quest called "Lackey". The entire point of this side quest is saving the Gamekeeper, so basically this part of Mutt's quest is saying that you need to complete "Lackey" before you can progress any further.

You can begin the "Lackey" quest by journeying to the huntsman's cabin on the southeast of Vidlak Pond. See the exact location of the quest on the map below:

Here's where you can find Zlata, who gives you the "Lackey" side quest. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Once there, you can speak with Zlata, who is sitting in the back garden. She is the gamekeeper's wife, and she'll tell you that the gamekeeper, Vostatek, has gone missing in the woods. You're then tasked with finding him and returning him home.

The region highlighted on the map for where the Gamekeeper might be is enormous, but you can shrink it significantly by speaking to Vostatek's son, Vitek, and convincing him to help you. In either case, if you cross the river to the Vidlak Pond fast travel point, and then head along the path northeast along the pond, you'll find Vostatek in a tree, trying to get away from a pack of wolves. Here's the Gamekeeper's exact location on the map:

Go to this spot to find Vostatek, the Gamekeeper. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Once you dispose of the wolves, Vostatek will come down - and injure himself in the process. Thus begins a bemusing set of tasks involving you having to carry the wounded and tipsy Gamekeeper to his nearby camp to recover his horse. Then you'll need to go and track down his horse, which has gone missing - and recover it from a poachers' hideout in the nearby forest.

Tip: Watch out for those poachers. If you're still fairly early in your Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 journey, picking a fight with these poachers can be very challenging, as there are plenty of them and they'll likely have better gear than you. I'd recommend you either sneak attack them one at a time in the night, or simply return to this quest later once you have better gear and stats.

Once you've recovered the horse and brought it back to Vostatek at his camp, you'll finally be able to take him home, ending the "Lackey" quest; and simultaneously completing the "Save the Gamekeeper" task in the Mutt quest. Once you've done that, you'll be able to speak with Vostatek about finding your dog, allowing you to (finally) progress the quest to track down your lost doggo.

That wraps up our guide on how to save the Gamekeeper in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you need more help with your adventures in Bohemia, check out our pages on how to get money fast, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 lockpicking and how to pick hard locks. We've also got guides on the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 class and a primer on how to get Master Strike.