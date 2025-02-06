Looking for more Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Veterans of the first game will know what they're in for when it comes to the save system of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but for newcomers it can be quite jarring, learning how to save game by downing a potion instead of opening a menu.

The good news is that the more you play of KCD2, the easier it is to get your hands on Saviour Schnapps with which you can not only save your game, but (with higher qualities of the potion) heal yourself and buff your stats to boot. In the guide below, we explain how to get Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, both by purchasing it from particular vendors and by brewing the potion yourself at an Alchemy Bench.

In this guide:

How to get Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are two ways to get Saviour Schnapps: either you buy (or loot) it from others, or you brew it yourself at an Alchemy Bench. Saviour Schnapps can be looted from various chests, camps, and bandit corpses throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. But a more reliable way to get more Saviour Schnapps is to buy them off particular NPC vendors.

The easiest way to get Saviour Schnapps is to buy them off Apothecary Emmerich, who has a shop in Troskowitz, the starting town of KCD2. Emmerich often has a healthy supply of Saviour Schnapps (as opposed to the Weak Saviour Schnapps offered by many other traders), and you can also go to him in a pinch to get the herbs you need for making the potion yourself - more on this in the next section.

Apothecary Emmerich is a useful vendor to speak to about purchasing Saviour Schnapps. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Besides Apothecary Emmerich, any of the innkeepers at the three main inns in Trosky will almost always have some Weak Saviour Schnapps to sell you. And there are a couple of other, more general traders who will have Saviour Schnapps to sell. These are the people you can speak to for more Saviour Schnapps:

Merchant Jurg Thömel in Troskowitz.

in Troskowitz. Innkeeper Betty in Troskowitz Inn.

in Troskowitz Inn. Alehouse Maid in Troskowitz Inn.

in Troskowitz Inn. Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov Inn.

in Tachov Inn. Innkeeper Voyka in Tachov Inn.

in Tachov Inn. Manka in Tachov Inn.

in Tachov Inn. Innkeeper Lawrence in Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn.

in Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn. Innkeeper Marie in Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn.

Bear in mind though that Innkeepers at the same Inn share the same shop inventory of items to sell. So if (for example) you buy all of Innkeeper Lawrence's Saviour Schnapps, that means Innkeeper Marie's shop inventory will also be cleared of Saviour Schnapps.

If you've not yet found some good ways to make money and are trying not to spend much, bear in mind that you'll get the best prices from settlements where you have a high reputation. Check out your reputation scores in the "Reputation" tab of the Player screen ( P by default).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

How to make Saviour Schnapps yourself

If you want to make your own Saviour Schnapps, then you can brew it at an Alchemy Bench. When you're given your very first Saviour Schnapps by Pavlena at the end of the main quest "Fortuna", she'll also give you the recipe for making Saviour Schnapps yourself.

All you need to make Saviour Schnapps is 1x Nettle, and 2x Belladonna. Nettle can be found all over the place, particularly by rivers and ponds, and on the edges of forests. Belladonna, meanwhile, is much rarer and hard to find in nature, although you can look at the maps below to find a couple of good spots. After that, I'd recommend you make do with purchasing Belladonna, either fresh or in its dried form, from Emmerich the Apothecary or any other herb trader.

Here are a couple of good places to look for Belladonna for your Saviour Schnapps brewing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

To make Saviour Schnapps, interact with an Alchemy Bench and follow these steps:

Prepare 1x Nettle and 2x Belladonna. Pour Wine into the cauldron. Add the Nettle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Belladonna. Add the Belladonna to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Finally, pour.

That wraps up our guide on how to get more Saviour Schnapps so that you can save as often as you like in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more handy primers like this one, take a look at our guides on how to get a horse, how to play and win at Dice, how to lockpick, and how to unlock the Master Strike.