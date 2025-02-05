Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to sell stolen horses

Want to know how to sell a stolen horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? If you've read our previous guide on how to get a horse, you'll know there are two routes to take: the gentlemanly route, where you buy (or persuade someone to give away) a horse; and the underhanded approach, where you see someone else's horse, think, "that would look better beneath Henry's posterior", and steal it for yourself.

But once you've stolen a horse, what do you do with it? There are two approaches - either you acquire it for yourself, or you can sell your stolen horse for a great deal of money. We'll cover both these options in this guide on how to sell stolen horses in KCD2, so read on to learn where to go and what to do with your stolen steed.

How to sell a stolen horse in KCD2

Once you've stolen a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can sell it by riding to the Nomad Camp in Trosky and speaking with Horse Handler Mikolai. He's the one dressed in a white tunic and a green hat, who's usually found around the group of horses in the camp during the day.

Tip: You can Fast Travel while riding a stolen horse, so once you've discovered the Nomad Camp's Fast Travel point you can zip there immediately after the theft!

Here's exactly where to find Horse Handler Mikolai on the Trosky map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Speak with Mikolai, and as long as the stolen horse is nearby, you'll have the option to speak about the "Horse black market". You can then choose whether to sell the horse, or to acquire it permanently as your own horse. To sell the horse, click the "Sell" option, and then you'll be able to agree or haggle on a price - usually several hundred Groschen, or even thousands for particularly valuable horses.

You can sell a horse to Mikolai once every 24 hours, so as long as you're willing to pass in-game time, selling stolen horses is a fantastic way to make money early on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

How to acquire a stolen horse permanently

If you want to acquire a stolen horse as your own permanently, Horse Handler Mikolai can do this for you as well. Just enter the "Horse black market" in dialogue with him, and select "Acquire" instead of "Sell".

Be warned - teaching the horse to accept you as its permanent owner costs a lot of money. Usually it'll cost you more than what you'd get if you sold it. However, if you already have an owned horse, then the cost of your old horse will be deducted during the swap. So in some cases you can actually end up making money during the trade.

That wraps up this guide on how to sell or acquire stolen horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.