Want to know how to go to the wedding in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Aside from the very beginning of this second stretch of Henry's story, probably the most important story beat in the early missions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the wedding being held at Semine Castle in Trosky. This wedding is your one chance to see Lord Otto von Bergow and deliver your message, which is the whole point of your being in Trosky in the first place. But getting invited to the wedding is no easy task.

There are two people who can get you an invitation to the wedding, but both of them will require you to complete several long errands for them before they'll see fit to invite you. What's more, you can't go to the wedding unless you look the part, so you'll need a good, clean wedding outfit for the event. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to get to the wedding, and how to put together the perfect wedding outfit in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to go to the wedding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

"Wedding Crashers" is the fifth main quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it's one that you're meant to take slowly. This is the moment that the map of Trosky truly opens up to you, so you're encouraged to explore, get into trouble, and do your own thing. But sooner or later you'll need to decide how you'd like to get to the wedding being held in Semine Castle.

There are two people who can get you access to the wedding: Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov, and Miller Kreyzl in Lower Semine Mill. You'll likely have encountered both these men already, drinking together outside the Troskowitz Tavern where you and Hans later brawled with the locals during the previous main quest, "Laboratores".

Both Radovan and Kreyzl will give you a series of side quests you'll need to complete before they let you accompany them to the wedding. You can complete both sets of quests, but you'll only be able to accompany one of them to the wedding.

Blacksmith Radovan's route to the wedding is simpler, and - predictably - revolves around blacksmithing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Getting to the wedding via Blacksmith Radovan

Tachov is located only a short distance northwest of Troskowitz, so it's easier to reach early on. Here you'll find Blacksmith Radovan, and if you agree, he can take you on as his apprentice and teach you how to forge weapons. You'll also be able to start a series of back-to-back side quests for Radovan, and if you complete them then he will allow you to accompany him to the wedding.

Here are the quests you'll need to complete for Blacksmith Radovan to invite you to the wedding:

"The Blacksmith's Son" : This quest is more or less just a tutorial of the blacksmithing minigame; you'll need to complete it before you're given any real quests.

: This quest is more or less just a tutorial of the blacksmithing minigame; you'll need to complete it before you're given any real quests. "The Jaunt" : Blacksmith Radovan's cart of goods went missing, so he sends you to inform Lord Semine of the news. Then you, Lord Semine, and his Captain Gnarly must go off riding to recover the contents of the cart, dealing with a bandit group in the process.

: Blacksmith Radovan's cart of goods went missing, so he sends you to inform Lord Semine of the news. Then you, Lord Semine, and his Captain Gnarly must go off riding to recover the contents of the cart, dealing with a bandit group in the process. "The Hermit": Radovan promised Lord Semine that he'd forge a special sword from rare Damascus steel as a wedding present, but he needs you to find some Damascus steel for it. Your only lead is that a hermit lives in Apollonia who is rumoured to own a blade made from said steel. And, once you've recovered the steel, you need to forge the wedding present yourself to finish off the questline.

If you took the Blacksmith's route to get to the wedding, then at some point during the wedding itself, Radovan will approach you in desperation to tell you the sword has gone missing. You'll need to speak with various individuals in order to track down what happened to it and return it to Radovan. Once you do this, the actual wedding ceremony cutscene will start and the story will progress.

Kreyzl's series of side quests actually continues through and beyond the wedding itself. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Getting to the wedding via Miller Kreyzl

If you decide to take the longer journey down to Lower Semine Mill, then you can visit Miller Kreyzl and be taken on as his apprentice. But you'll quickly discover Kreyzl's line of business isn't just milling - it's thievery. This is the route to pick if you're interested in lockpicking and pickpocketing.

These are the side quests that you'll need to complete for Miller Kreyzl before you can get access to the wedding:

"Materia Prima" : What begins as a simple task of hauling (strangely heavy) sacks blossoms into essentially a tutorial quest about thievery, where you're tasked with getting some suitably dark clothing and stealing a document from the Troskowitz rathaus in the dead of night.

: What begins as a simple task of hauling (strangely heavy) sacks blossoms into essentially a tutorial quest about thievery, where you're tasked with getting some suitably dark clothing and stealing a document from the Troskowitz rathaus in the dead of night. "Forbidden Fruit" : Turns out Miller Kreyzl is batshit crazy, and wants to create a golem. For that, he needs saltpetre, so you need to track down a saltpetre mine by going on a long expedition with the region's gravedigger, Ignatius.

: Turns out Miller Kreyzl is batshit crazy, and wants to create a golem. For that, he needs saltpetre, so you need to track down a saltpetre mine by going on a long expedition with the region's gravedigger, Ignatius. "Opus Magnum": Interestingly, this quest takes place before, during, and after the wedding. The main task is to track down a book inside Trosky Castle for the Miller, which you can only do after going to the wedding itself. Progress up to the point where you meet with Enneleyn at the Nomads' Camp and persuade her to join the Miller's scheme, and you'll be able to go to the wedding at that point.

If you follow Miller Kreyzl's route to the wedding, then in place of the Blacksmith's mini-quest about the sword going missing during the wedding, you'll be notified by Chamberlain Ulrich that Enneleyn has gone missing. This portion of the quest then involves you trying to track down where she went and why she got away from Ulrich. This variant of the quest is quicker and easier to finish up, though it's possibly a little less interesting in its repercussions.

It's not terribly hard to find or purchase a nice hood and cap for Henry, which will give him a large Charisma boost. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

How to get a wedding outfit in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There's no set wedding outfit that you must use to get to the wedding; you can wear anything you like, as long as it adheres to certain criteria. So to get a wedding outfit, you need to create an outfit that follows these rules:

You must have at least 15 Charisma. You must not wear a helmet, chainmail, cuisses, or plate armour. You must wear something on your torso. You must wear something on your legs. You must wear shoes.

Put in simple terms: you need to put together an outfit that gets you at least 15 Charisma, without using any plate or chain armour. And you can't go to the wedding bare-chested, bare-legged, or barefoot.

There's no exact science to upping your Charisma, but you should ideally be looking at clothes with an individual Charisma stat of around 20-25 each. In addition to this, make sure your clothes are high durability and clean, without any dirt or blood on them. Learn more about how to wash clothes here.

You can also unlock Perks which improve your overall Charisma under certain conditions, such as Flower Power (Survival), Charming Companion (Houndmaster), and Local Hero (Main Level).

Talk to the Tailor and he'll let you know if your current outfit is suitable for the wedding. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

If you want to make sure that your outfit is suitable for the wedding, you can speak to Tailor Bartoshek in Troskowitz. If you speak to him while wearing your outfit, then as long as the "Wedding Crashers" quest is active you can ask Bartoshek "Can I go to the wedding like this?", and he'll tell you what he thinks.

Once your outfit fulfils all five of the above criteria, you can speak with either Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov or Enneleyn in the Nomads' Camp, depending on whether you want to get to the wedding via the Blacksmith or the Miller. They'll remark on the suitability of your outfit (telling you to bugger off if it's not good enough), and with a good enough outfit, the wedding will proceed!

That wraps up our primer on how to get to the wedding in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how to dress appropriately for such an event. If you need money to purchase some better clothes, check out our guide on how to make money fast in KCD2. While you're here, you can also browse other guides of ours such as how to get a horse, how to play Dice, and how to Fast Travel. And if you want to prepare for the main quest after the wedding, look no further than our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 For Whom The Bell Tolls quest walkthrough!