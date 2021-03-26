Kingdom Hearts should have been my GOAT

I was 14-years-old when Kingdom Hearts first came out in the UK. I was big into Disney and I'd just come off a pretty intense Final Fantasy streak where I'd played VIII, a bit of VII, IX and then the rest of VII again in fairly quick succession. I almost couldn't believe my luck. Far from being some kind of crazed fever dream I'd imagined while doodling in my notebook at school, this game was 100% real. It combined two of my most favourite things in the whole wide world, in what was rapidly becoming my new favourite genre of games. It should have been a match made in heaven. Then disaster struck, and its name was Phil.