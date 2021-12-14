Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning expansion Fatesworn is out now

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning arrived late last year, offering a chance at re-redemption for the cult fantasy Re-PG. Now Re-Reckoning has received something the original never did: an expansion. Called Fatesworn, it's out now and offers a new, six-hour storyline.

Set in the snowy mountains of Mithros, Fatesworn continues the story of the Fateless One, in a main story quest that "concludes the game," say developer's Kaiko. This new area is dotted with Oblivion gates Chaos portals, which contain new dungeons to explore. There's new enemies, weapons, a new non-combat skill, the level cap raised to 50, and new music from Grant Kirkhope.

This all seems to be part of THQ Nordic's thing. Last week they also released a fourth new expansion for Titan Quest, another game that initially achieved cult success and that nu-THQ has revived and maintained.

Amalur was created by 38 Studios and sold reasonably well at release, but 38 Studios went bankrupt for failing to make repayments on its huge debts. THQ Nordic then picked up the rights in 2018. That made John happy; he revisited the original in 2020 and found surprisingly little that needed modernised:

"KoA still just damned works. It's still this utter peculiarity, a sort of solo MMO. It's made as if all traces of the single-player RPG had been lost in an apocalypse, and had to be reverse engineered based on fossil records and World Of Warcraft. And that's why I love it! It's WoW for misanthropes, a massive open world RPG with dungeons and fetch quests and level chasing without the awful bother of dreadful other people."

Re-Reckoning: Fatesworn is available now from Steam for £16.19/$18/€18. It requires the base game to play.