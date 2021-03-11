Kitaria Fables is an action RPG Stardew but with cats

The year is 2026. There are only two game genres left: "Stardew Valley but gritty", and "Stardew Valley but anime". Kitaria Fables is the latter. It's also "Stardew Valley but cats", but look into their eyes. These are anime cats.

It's also Stardew Valley but Diablo? Stop asking questions and just watch the trailer.

The thing that stopped me playing Stardew was its particular style of pixel art, which I hated, but I like this. Kitaria has cute windmills, hopping slimes, and soaring orchestral music. I like it when it rains and I like the townspeople, many of whom seem to be bears. Townsbears?

Combat seems like a bigger focus of the game than the trailer suggests. Look at this GIF for a clearer glimpse of it:

The combat is real-time and classless, but you can customise your loadout with items and magic you've crafted back in town. The polar bear seen in the trailer, Sage Alby, teaches you magic. I love videogames.

You'll also be able to play the game co-operatively with one other person, locally or via Steam Remote Play.

Do you still have appetite for yet more videogame farming? I'm not sure how often I want to plant and water seeds in a grid, but I'm a sucker for Kitaria Fables' folksy Japanese videogame vibes. I'll keep an eye on it when it releases later this year via Steam.