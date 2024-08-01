Kitsune Tails is a wonderfully queer Super Mario 3-inspired platformer that's out today

Hey, remember that 2017 roguelike called Midboss? Or that 2020 platformer called Super Bernie World, where you attempt to transform the US as a retro-fied Bernie Sanders? Yes or no, Kitsune Games have put out some good stuff in the past, and now they're back with a Super Bernie World followup: Kitsune Tails. Again, it's a Super Mario-inspired platformer, but this time it's a wonderfully queer rescue mission inspired by Japanese mythology in a way that's cutesy and colourful. And it's out today!

In Kitsune Tails, you play as an unnamed kitsune, inspired by Japanese Inari Okami deity. Events transpire, leading you to develop a romantic interest in a young sorceress who helps you out in a time of need. But then drama! Your former mentor turned antagonist kidnaps this young sorceress and traps them inside an elemental prison. So, it is up to you to manifest "cute outfits" that'll help you rescue your newfound love.

Honestly, it looks like a really fun throwback to those GameBoy Super Marios. Your character can hop on "pangos" to make them curl up, then chuck them at enemies a la the turtles from Mario. And I like the look of some of the outfits, like one that transforms you into a shark that can swim or a shogun that can hop up walls by creating poles to swing from. Apparently there's five worlds to explore, alongside various haunted houses within which you'll need to carry lights "to reveal secret doors and ward off ghosts".

A nice touch is that if you're struggling, you can buy power ups at a shop or just "change playstyle" (whatever this means) to get instant revives. If you beat the game, "kaizo" levels are an optional extra and by "optional extra", I mean something that's absolutely nails.

If you're keen to give the game a look, you can find it over on Steam and itch.io.