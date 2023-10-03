Latest Baldur's Gate 3 update fixes the shared stash issue and re-shaves the cat

Larian have released a new Baldur's Gate 3 update which - in news which will surely lead to V-Day-style mass celebrations throughout the forts and dungeons of Faerûn - removes the loathed shared stash system introduced by Patch 3, which caused companions to dump their entire inventories on you when dismissed. The new patch reverts companion behaviour to their pre-Patch 3 behaviour, for a less frustrating RPG experience. In even more momentous tidings, it re-shaves that cat everybody loves. Ah, videogames.

"Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally?" reads some cheeky accompanying text. "We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behaviour. When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store.

"More importantly, we shaved His Majesty."

If you're new to the cat situation, "His Majesty" is a pompous feline you encounter outside a certain inn. You can chat with him using Speak With Animals. Patch 3 rudely encumbered this magnificent creature with a billowing fur coat and whiskers, outraging players. The latest hotfix restores His Majesty to his original, hairless splendour. Here are some before and after shots - which do you prefer?

Image credit: Baldur's Gate 3 wiki/Larian

Live now, the update is one of those hotfix updates, which is to say it's mostly about smaller bugs, crashes and visual issues. And fashion emergencies. And disco ball Githyanki. Find the full changelog below.

- Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.

- Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.

- Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.

- Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.

- Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.

- Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.

- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.

- Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.

- Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.

- Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.

- Restored Raphael's hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.

- Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.

- Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw's eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.

- Fixed Raphael's portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Avernus.

- Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.