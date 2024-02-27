Latest Palworld update defaults your Pals to "Relax" and lets you create artificial volcano conditions

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the Palwoods, Pocketpair have revealed a new Palworld update - Steam and Xbox patch v0.1.5.0. This is a larger overhaul, encompassing a juicy mixture of balance and technical tweaks that together make this spring's breakout survival game easier to play, less buggy and, dare I say, a little kinder, with various tweaks aimed at making life more liveable both for trainers and Pals. I have run my eye over the changelog at the bottom of this page and picked out a few highlights, like somebody fishing a stray banknote from the laundry.

A lot of the changes and additions are dedicated to base management. For instance, you can now achieve temperatures equivalent to a volcano by placing campfires next to each other, as their individual temperature values now stack, which will presumably make it easier to incubate Pal eggs that need to be properly roasted. The patch also introduces the option to perform work continuously without having to hold the button, which I definitely could have done with back at launch, before I jiggered my index finger on the crafting screen. In a rare show of generosity towards your long-suffering Pokenots, it adds a "Relax" setting to the Monitoring Stands that determine how fast your Pals will work.

The developers note that monitoring stands now default to "Relax", even if you already had them set to a crushing work regimen (you monster). So if you find that your incarcerated labourers are slacking off post-download, you'll need to go back and change the setting manually - all the while laughing diabolically as your base residents beg for a reprieve. Consider this an inadvertent test of your morals, I guess.

Other fixes are designed to uphold the law and the sanctity of the so-called free market. You'll no longer be able to get filthy rich by selling "abnormally" overpriced nails, or ride through prohibited hunting zones without breaking the law, and the police response to crimes has been "significantly increased".

All that, plus the usual grab-bag of bug fixes aimed at things like Pals getting stuck on roofs, an overhauled server lobby, and various save file issues. As ever, the Patch Gods giveth and the Patch Gods taketh away: Pocketpair say there are already a few issues with Steam version v0.1.5.0. "There is an issue where Pals created through breeding retain their passives," reads a TwiXer update. "We plan to roll back this change as soon as possible."

Palworld's daily player counts appear to have dropped off a fair bit since its record-breaking launch, but it's still a wildly popular release - the most-played Steam game at the time of writing that isn't a free-to-play evergreen title like DOTA 2. Last week, Pocketpair's community manager was moved to remind players that if they're frustrated by a shortage of Palworld updates, they can always play other games. The developers also continue to wrestle with the problem of Palworld hacks and cheaters.

Anyway, here's the full v0.1.5.0 changelog, plucked from Steam - the Steam patch is live, but it sounds like the Xbox or Game Pass version is still in the winds.