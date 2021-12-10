League Of Legends animated series Arcane might be more next-gen than next-gen

My mates and I are doing the dishes, discussing whether we’ll see the region of Noxus feature more prominently in the next season of Arcane, an animated series based on League Of Legends. In the air: soap bubbles and excitement. One of my friends asks me whether Jinx is like that in-game. “It’s been a while, but I think so, yeah”, I reply.

I’m in the car on the way to badminton and I’m listening to the song Dynasties & Dystopia from Arcane, the show based on League Of Legends. In the air: hip-hop and a bobbing head. Something significant has happened here. All of a sudden, I am obsessed with a game I shelved years ago, and yet I have no desire to go back. Is this next-gen? More than that, probably.