If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

League Of Legends animated series Arcane might be more next-gen than next-gen

Who's going to try it next?
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Art for Arcane featuring its main characters, such as Vi, Jinx, Jayce and more.

My mates and I are doing the dishes, discussing whether we’ll see the region of Noxus feature more prominently in the next season of Arcane, an animated series based on League Of Legends. In the air: soap bubbles and excitement. One of my friends asks me whether Jinx is like that in-game. “It’s been a while, but I think so, yeah”, I reply.

I’m in the car on the way to badminton and I’m listening to the song Dynasties & Dystopia from Arcane, the show based on League Of Legends. In the air: hip-hop and a bobbing head. Something significant has happened here. All of a sudden, I am obsessed with a game I shelved years ago, and yet I have no desire to go back. Is this next-gen? More than that, probably.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch