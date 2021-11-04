League Of Legends, Valorant and every Riot games are now on the Epic Games Store

League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant are all now available via the Epic Games Store. That's all of Riot's games, in case you were wondering, which have previously been solely available on PC via their own launcher. At the same time, League Of Legends hero Jinx is hopping into Fortnite.

Here's a trailer for the crossover event:

Jinx has always seemed like Harley Quinn with the serial numbers filed off, but she's also one of the protagonists if Arcane, Riot's self-funded anime series due to launch on Netflix on November 6th. The version of the character appearing in Fortnite as of 8pm ET / midnight GMT today is specifically referred to as "Arcane Jinx", and is dressed in the outfit the character wears in the show.

All of this - including the games arriving on Epic - is presumably part of Riot's efforts to use the anime series to push more people towards their games. League Of Legends is already one of the most popular games in the world, but it's not always the most accessible, and a flashy TV series is bound to intrigue a few new people.

Epic, meanwhile, continue to do everything in their power to tear people from the default grip of Steam. What, if anything, they've paid to Riot to secure their games is unknown, presumably until it leaks out via yet another court filing fifteen minutes from now.

There are store pages up on the Epic Games Store for each of the games - , , and . All of these games are free-to-play, if you didn't know, and only the latter, Valorant, isn't set in the League Of Legends universe.

The animation in the Arcane trailer really is lovely. Unusually for Netflix, its three episodes will release in successive weeks, on the 6th, 13th and 20th.