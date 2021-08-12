Leaked images seem to confirm WW2 setting for Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Rumours earlier this year suggested that the next shootybang Call of Duty game would be called Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and that it would bring a World War 2-themed Warzone map.

New images leaked online today on social media seem to lend further credence to those rumours, showing a Call Of Duty: Vanguard logo and a background featuring four characters holding WW2 equipment.

Activision have been issuing DMCA takedown notices today to try to remove the images, but here's a set that survives:

The four images show logos of the game for a standard edition, ultimate edition and cross-gen bundle. Each one features four characters holding various recognisable World War 2 weaponry against a backdrop of explosions and what seem to be tropical palm trees. The latter might suggest that the game is set on the Pacific front.

The details were allegedly found by datamining the most recent Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update. Another image not included above shows a menu screen that gives the names Lucas, Polina and Wade to three of the characters visible above. It also mentions an early access open beta.

Information continues to flood out from Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard about an alleged toxic workplace culture, including multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Earlier today, Blizzard confirmed that several senior developers were leaving the company, while Polygon reported on the experience of the company's quality assurance testers and customer service reps.