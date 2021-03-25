If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Learn a little more about Axiom Verge 2 is this developer video

But just a little
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
A screenshot of Axiom Verge 2, showing a series of grey, pixel art platforms and an enemy who is firing out yellow lasers.

Axiom Verge 2 was announced as coming to PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store last month. Now the developer of the pixelly metroidvania has shown more of the game in a narrated video - while still remaining steadfastly spoiler free.

"Even mentioning that there are spoilers is itself a spoiler," says Tom Happ, the game's creator.

Still, there are some details in there. First, the game is mostly set before the events of Axiom Verge 1, although both are designed that they can be played alone and in any order. The story casts you as Indra, a mysterious billionaire, who is exploring an ancient, alternate Earth hidden in Antarctica.

Mainly I liked the video for the glimpses of Happ himself, flipping through his own sketchbooks stuffed with ideas about the Axiom Verge world. This is the advantage of a single person mostly making a game by themselves: the world they create is infused with their personal obsessions.

John thought Axiom Verge 1 was one of the best metroidvanias on PC, so I'm looking forward to trying its sequel when it launches this spring.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch