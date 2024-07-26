Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II remasters on horizon, if a Comic-Con plaque is to be believed

It looks like the Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver games could be getting the remaster treatment. An attendee at San Diego Comic-Con was looking at a set of figures based on characters from the series when they saw that the plaque accompanying the figures was labelled with the words "Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered" alongside the logo for Crystal Dynamics. I suppose if you throw a coin enough times, one day it will land on the side with the head of a jawless vampire on it.

An image of the plaque was posted by a user on Resetera. A reporter from Gamespot went over to the display cabinet to see for themselves, but the sign had by then been removed. There's not much more to go on than that. The QR code on the plaque takes you to a newsletter signup page for Dark Horse comics, which is probably connected to the prequel comic subtitled "The Dead Shall Rise", coming soon from Dark Horse.

No remaster of the games has yet been announced by Crystal Dynamics themselves. Although the company's CEO Phil Rogers has previously said in earnings calls that they were putting out feelers to see if players would be interested in revisiting the dark realm of Nosgoth. The 25th anniversary of the first Soul Reaver game is also coming up in August. So it's possible the remasters might be sprung on fans to coincide with that. Or maybe that's wishful thinking.

Whatever the plans, I know Nic will be pleased to see the scurrilous dimension-hopping vampires get a much-delayed facelift. Meanwhile, I only have vague memories of the Legacy of Kain series, and recall the opening cinematic of the first Soul Reaver better than any subsequent levels. That bit where Raziel gets tossed into the very hot soup and becomes all disfigured and skinny. He lies at the bottom of that green abyss for an eternity, untouched. Perhaps he's about to get up?