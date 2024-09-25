Legendary black metal TTRPG MÖRK BORG is getting a brutal, nightmarish side scroller

We don’t usually cover Kickstarter projects here at chez Shotgun. Horace got burnt by a dodgy coffee maker once, had to regrow a few limbs, it’s a whole thing, the bear doesn’t like talking about it, etc. Anyway, rules are like Horace’s arms: they’re meant to be stretched, and also made of bear. MÖRK BORG Heresy Supreme is grotty cheese dream of a 2D action game based on the popular tabletop RPG MÖRK BORG - a book so nice to just have on your shelf that I’m not even mad I accidentally bought a copy in Swedish. It’s fine. Makes it more metal.

"Wretched antiheroes explore a side-scrolling, semi-procedural grimdark fantasy world, searching for a way to prevent the apocalypse or make the suffering worse," gutturally pronounces the Steam page. "Evade deadly flails aimed to crack your skull open in a combat system both dynamic and unforgiving that’ll require a strategic, ruthless approach."

You really should read the Steam page. The writing there is almost as darkly florid and entertaining as the game itself. Here’s one of my favourite item descriptions from the TTRPG, just to give you a sense of the vibe: "The keening music of this small, vile flute animates a fetus-sized meat golem in a nearby corpse". If you roll 32 while plundering a corpse, you encounter "a hopeless amount of spiders". The game also has a goblin based off a goblin shark - the most visually unnerving of the sharks, even if I could definitely beat one up still.

I must admit, this isn’t the direction I expected for a digital MÖRK BORG project. As much as I love the art, the draw for me is in the writing and sense of chaotic disaster. That said, the game is set to feature an "unclean quest system, random catastrophic events and a party of wretched souls filled with betrayal". So, maybe they’ll manage to capture some of those elements while also mainly being a game about hitting monsters. We’ll see! I do like the idea of controlling a party of wretches in single-player, and this sounds neat too:

MÖRK BORG Heresy Supreme doesn’t have XP or the like. Instead, you level up by performing certain actions during your adventures. When you level up, some of your characters’ abilities will get better, but some will get WORSE. The more you level up, the higher the chances you may lose something in the process. Can’t teach an old goblin new tricks! They’ll kill you.

A few more features for you, the discerning feature enjoyer:

A graphic style inspired by the book.

Multiple playable classes with different horrible abilities.

A dynamic, unforgiving combat system that requires a strategic, ruthless approach.

Ungodly quest system, random catastrophic events, and a party of wretched scum filled with betrayal.

ARPG elements. Light on mechanics, heavy on everything else.

A lot of flails to a lot of faces.

MÖRK BORG Heresy Supreme is set for release "Q4 2025" and the Kickstarter is "launching soon".