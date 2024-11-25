Let the Black Friday Steam Deck deals continue, with up to 33% off the clever JSAUX ModCase

"James, please don’t just make half your Black Friday deal posts about Steam Deck stuff again", warns a steely-eyed Graham. "I won’t", I reply in sing-song while quietly adding pictures of the JSAUX ModCase to the CMS. That’s right, Amazon and a bunch of other retails have launched their BF sales a week early, which is annoying, unless you’re in the market for a Steam Deck case upgrade. If so, consider the compact, multifunctional ModCase, which is down to just £24 / $24. That makes for savings of 33% and 20% respectively, on what was already a nicely affordable alternative to the luxury of Dbrand’s similar Project Killswitch.

Cases like Killswitch and ModCase are worthy add-ons, because unlike conventional carry cases – which are rarely all that different from the official case that all Steam Decks get for free – they actually offer a different kind of function altogether. The ModCase will still defend your handheld from bag-based bumps, as a case should, but because it’s more of a form-hugging protective skin than a separate container, it’s ready for playing as soon as you pop the top cover off. What remains will add grip for your hands, while the clip-on modules at the back can provide kickstand functionality or power bank strap. Things that can do other things? That’s my kind of hardware.

UK deals:

US deals:

Actually, it literally is my kind of hardware, because I have one of these and have used it to take my own Steam Deck travelling. As a testament to the ModCase’s protective capabilities, I can report that the only visible damage to it is the set of scratch marks I left after a completely unrelated attempt at prying off the back cover with a metal screwdriver. I don't recommend you do that, though I do recommend the JSAUX ModCase.