Letter From The Editor #01: a month in and we're all still here

Letter From The Editor #01: a month in and we're all still hereNothing's on fire... yet
Hello folks. It's me, your brand spanking new editor-in-chief, writing my very first Letter From The Editor. When we relaunched our RPS Supporter Program at the end of June, this monthly peek behind the RPS curtain was one of the fancy new perks you'd get as a lovely subscriber - although back when we were first thinking about the relaunch, Graham was still in charge and I was but a lowly hardware editor who didn't even the faintest inkling that one day I'd be the person kicking this whole thing off. Funny how things work out, isn't it?
But here we are, a month into me putting on the big RPS boss shoes every day, and nothing's on fire yet. I'm calling that a win, and hopefully you agree too.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information