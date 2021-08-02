Letter From The Editor #01: a month in and we're all still here

Hello folks. It's me, your brand spanking new editor-in-chief, writing my very first Letter From The Editor. When we relaunched our RPS Supporter Program at the end of June, this monthly peek behind the RPS curtain was one of the fancy new perks you'd get as a lovely subscriber - although back when we were first thinking about the relaunch, Graham was still in charge and I was but a lowly hardware editor who didn't even the faintest inkling that one day I'd be the person kicking this whole thing off. Funny how things work out, isn't it?

But here we are, a month into me putting on the big RPS boss shoes every day, and nothing's on fire yet. I'm calling that a win, and hopefully you agree too.