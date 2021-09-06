If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

18

Letter From The Editor #02: hellos, goodbyes and some reintroductions

Some more team changes are afoot
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
A sea of repeating RPS logos.

Hello folks. Hope you've all been keeping well. It's been another busy month here at RPS, wot with Gamescom and Geoff Keighley's megamix taking over the internet for a spell. But we've also had a few big changes of our own in recent weeks, which I'd thought I'd relay to you here in my second Letter From The Editor, available to all RPS supporters. We've had a couple of new faces join the team over the last month, new powers granted to some of our behind-the-scenes staff and, sadly, we've also got one, very imminent departure - all of which I'll explain below.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch