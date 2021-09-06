Letter From The Editor #02: hellos, goodbyes and some reintroductions

Hello folks. Hope you've all been keeping well. It's been another busy month here at RPS, wot with Gamescom and Geoff Keighley's megamix taking over the internet for a spell. But we've also had a few big changes of our own in recent weeks, which I'd thought I'd relay to you here in my second Letter From The Editor, available to all RPS supporters. We've had a couple of new faces join the team over the last month, new powers granted to some of our behind-the-scenes staff and, sadly, we've also got one, very imminent departure - all of which I'll explain below.