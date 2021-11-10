Letter From The Editor #04: notes from our survey

Hello folks. I know it seems like I only wrote one of these Letters From The Editor five minutes ago, but that five minutes ago was also about three weeks later than it should have been last month, hence the slight double whammy of RPS Treehouse business you’re getting now. But it’s a good thing, really, as my accidental tardiness last month means I can now address some of the issues you raised in our recent RPS reader survey much faster. We’re still digging through a lot of the results right now, but I thought I’d take this opportunity to talk about some of the more general concerns and proposals you mentioned as part of your overall feedback, and how we’re going to be incorporating some of them into our editorial plans going forward.