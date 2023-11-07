If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Letter From The Editor #13: The Advent Calendar cometh

An inside look at how we compile our games of the year list

Katharine Castle
Hello folks. I know we've barely broken out of spooky season, but over in the RPS Treehouse we're rapidly preparing to warm up our vocal chords and bellow "It's CHRIIIIIIIISTMASSSSSS" from the rooftops in the spirit of Slade's seasonal epic. That's right. Advent Calendar season is upon us, and we'll be voting for our favourite games of the year very shortly. So I thought I'd use this month's Letter From The Editor to give you a little behind the scenes glimpse of how we'll be doing this in the coming weeks, and how we generally go about putting it all together every year.

