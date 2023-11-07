Lexar's NM790 4TB NVMe SSD is on sale again, this time at £198

Lexar's NM790 4TB SSD has dipped to just £197, a great price for a high-end, high-capacity PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive that battles with the class-leading Samsung 990 Pro. This model is our current best cheap PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming is well worth adding to your rig - though it has been slightly cheaper before and may yet fall further during the Black Friday sales.

As James noted in his write-up of the NM790, the drive hits impressive speeds - up to 7400MB/s reads and 6500MB/s writes, with random speeds at 1.0M IOPS reads max and 0.9M IOPS writes max. That helps it deliver nearly equivalent performance to drives that cost significantly more, despite lacking the DRAM cache often found in flagship-grade drives and instead using HBM (host buffer memory) tech, which uses your PC's RAM as an effective cost-saving measure.

The 4TB NM790 is a drive that I know pretty well, as it serves as the current test bed for our CPU benchmarks over at Eurogamer stroke Digital Foundry, featuring in our Core i9 14900K and 14600K review. Being able to put all of your games onto a single fast drive was a game-changer for us, given the size of our testing library, and the value here is really unparalleled given that you're looking at upwards of £280 for a 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro and £320 for the WD SN850x.

You even get a free heatsink with this Scan deal, which is a great pickup for cases that don't get a lot of airflow over the motherboard, common when you're using an AiO instead of an air cooler or in small form factor cases. (The heatsink also works brilliantly if you use the Lexar NM790 to expand your PS5 game storage too, if that's your jam.)

Overall, an awesome drive and well worth picking up at its reduced price - though we have spotted it as low as £171 with Ebay discounts and we may see it hit that level again during Black Friday.