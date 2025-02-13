This excellent LG 27GP850-B UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor just got a massive 47% reduction at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering LG 27GP850-B UltraGear gaming monitor for $199.99, a 47% discount from its original price of $379.99.

At under $200, this deal stands out for gamers looking for a high-performance monitor without spending a fortune. But let’s be real; slapping a discount on something doesn’t automatically make it a great deal. So, is this monitor actually worth it?

All things considered, the Ultragear has got some solid specs, especially at this price. You’re getting a monitor that can keep up with fast-paced shooters and competitive games without turning into a blurry mess. A Nano IPS display sweetens the deal with 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and HDR10 support, meaning you’re getting speed and some seriously vibrant colors. That said, HDR10 support here is more of a checkbox feature. It’s there, but don’t expect mind-blowing contrast or brightness.

Moreover, 165Hz and 1ms response time are a sweet spot, in my opinion, and the addition of Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium ensures that frames stay smooth without screen tearing. If you've been stuck with a 60Hz display, this will most certainly feel like upgrading from a bike to a sports car.

If I wanted to play devil's advocate, 27 inches at 1440p is excellent for sharpness, but if you’re the type who wants a massive screen to drown in, I'd highly recommend just that one step up to 32 inches instead. Also, while the colors are excellent, HDR10 isn’t that much of a game-changer in my experience, so don’t expect deep blacks and mind-blowing contrast.

So, is it worth it? At $199.99, absolutely. Would it be worth it at full price? Probably not. At $379.99, there are better options. But with this discount, you get a well-rounded gaming monitor with great speed, solid color accuracy, and smooth performance. If you don't mind the delayed delivery time of 1-2 months from Amazon, this is one of the better deals around.

Otherwise, you can also pick up a Dell G2725D 27-inch QHD gaming monitor as well for just $129.99 at Amazon today as welll. There aren't any equivalent deals for those in the UK right now, with the monitor still listed at RRP for £299, but I'll keep you updated if anything changes.