LG's 1440p UltraGear 27GL83A-B monitor is the cheapest it's ever been

Amazon UK are holding a big gaming sale this week, and one of the hottest deals of the day is on LG's UltraGear 27GL83A-B gaming monitor, a 27in, 2560x1440 screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that's one of Nvidia's officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. Normally £430, this excellent screen can now be had for a new all-time low price of £370, saving you a very agreeable £70.

LG's 1440p screen has stayed pretty firmly at £430 for much of the past year, according to my Amazon price tracker, and the lowest price it fell to before today was £385 last July. Since then, it's rarely dropped below £430, making today's deal a pretty rare occurence for this particularly gaming screen.

As with all monitor deals, it's not likely to last long, so if you're in the market for a 1440p, 144Hz gaming display then this is a great one to get. LG's Fast IPS displays are top of the line when it comes to colour accuracy and response time, and our friends over at Digital Foundry have a number of LG screens in their best monitor recommendations. You also get a height-adjustable stand, three display inputs (two HDMI and one DisplayPort) plus a headphone jack, and its plain black design wouldn't look out of place in your home office, either.

I'll be rounding up more deals from Amazon's Gaming week shortly, so stay tuned for more bargains on SSDs and our favourite peripherals. Alternatively, you can have a browse of the full list right here, in case you want to do some more leisurely browsing.