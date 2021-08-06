LG's stunning 27GN800 monitor is on sale - in the US and UK

The LG 27GN800, one of my personal top monitor recommendations right now, is down to $300 in the US and £279 in the UK. These are great prices for a 27-in monitor with a Fast IPS panel, 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Like the 27GL850 before it, this monitor combines the motion handling of a TN screen with the colours and viewing angles of IPS, making it a great all-rounder for work and games of all kinds. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync, so you can use variable refresh rates on all kinds of PCs and Xboxen.

The 27GN800 debuted at $400 in the US, but today dropped to $300 at Best Buy, a price soon matched by Amazon. In the UK, this monitor's RRP is £350, but it's on special offer at Scan to just £280 - and beaten by Scan at £279. That's £20 cheaper than we've ever seen its predecessors, like the 27GL850, making it a great bargain for a monitor of this calibre.

Fast IPS screens have been a massive game-changer over the past couple of years, and it's easy to see why so many manufacturers have started using these panels. Compared to first-gen models, like the 27GL850, the 27GN800 has slightly better motion clarity, but a worse stand and no USB ports. IPS monitors tend to be pretty forgiving in terms of viewing angles, so having a basic stand isn't a massive deal for me personally - especially as I prefer to use a monitor arm, which gives me tons of space directly under the screen for my mouse and keyboard.

Of course, no monitor is perfect. The 27GN800, like other IPS screens, doesn't offer great contrast and blacks appear more grey, so you may prefer a VA panel monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G7/G9 or AOC Agon AG273QX if you prefer playing dark games and/or in dark rooms.

On the whole, I'm happy to accept those compromises in exchange for the many strengths of the monitor - colours, viewing angles, motion clarity and low input lag - but your preferences may vary. Regardless, this is a great price for a Fast IPS monitor, so if the spec lines up, I'd definitely encourage you to pick this one up at a reduced price via the links above.

