LG's 34-inch 3440x1440 100Hz ultrawide gaming monitor is down to $199 at Walmart for the holidays

Ultrawide monitors often come at a premium, but right now you can pick up a 34-inch gaming monitor for just $199 - just in time for the winter holidays where you'll have a chance to snuggle up and play some video games!

That's a phenomenally good price for a 3440x1440 LG model with a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync Compatible support for gaming. The monitor is even based around an IPS panel that covers 99% of the sRGB gamut with wide viewing angles and good colour accuracy, making it a good choice for content creation too.

I particularly like the fact that LG's description includes a fun stat - this monitor offers 2.4 times the pixels of a 1920x1080p monitor, which is actually more than I would have expected without doing the calculation.

Gaming performance here ought to be solid with the IPS panel, though contrast is only middling with a 1000:1 ratio and maximum brightness of around 300 nits. That means HDR performance isn't going to be great, though the monitor is new enough to at least accept an HDR signal.

Overall, for the money this is an incredible bargain and would make an awesome upgrade - just in time for Christmas.

If you have any questions, let me know in the comments below. We also have more gaming monitor recommendations to take a look at if you're interested. Otherwise, thanks for reading and we'll catch you on the next one.