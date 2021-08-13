LG's phenomenal 27GL850 monitor is back down to £299 at OCUK

The LG 27GL850 is an iconoclast, a monitor that broke the mould by daring to combine the colours and viewing angles of IPS monitors with the blazing fast pixel response times you'd normally only find on TN panels. The result is what LG call 'Nano IPS' and what I call 'Fast IPS', a new class of monitors that offer incredible all-around performance, from gaming to content creation. The 27GL850 was the first such monitor to hit the scene, and a couple years on it remains an incredible value choice for anyone with a mid-range PC.

Today, Overclockers in the UK have reduced the monitor to £298, beating by a hair the best price we've ever recorded for this model. Here's why this monitor is worth the pennies and pounds!

So first: those specs. 1440p and 144Hz strikes a nice balance between games of all kinds; with a mid-range PC you can target the higher-than-1080p resolution in slower paced games and really marvel at the colours and clarity of this 27-in display, while for more competitive fare you can drop settings or even resolution while taking advantage of the buttery-smooth feeling of 144Hz. If you have a high-end PC, you can have both - sharp visuals and a fluid experience. Add in FreeSync and G-Sync support, an ergonomic stand that allows perfect positioning and a handy USB hub, and you have a strong all-around monitor with few direct competitors - especially at this reduced price point.

You don't have to take my word for it either. The 27GL850 has found its way onto many a 'best of' list over the past year or two, and has only really been supplanted by other monitors that use the exact same LG Fast IPS panel, such as the Dell S2721DGFA or the LG 27GL83A. Take a look at some reviews online, and you'll see the outside impact that this monitor has had - and the many happy customers it's made!

I looked for the 27GL850 elsewhere online, and found it on Amazon for the same price - but it's out of stock. Otherwise, the best alternative I can find is the MSI MAG272CQR, another 27-in 1440p 144Hz monitor... but this one uses a curved VA panel, providing much better contrast but worse viewing angles and motion clarity. If you're going to be working on this monitor or you play fast-paced games, I'd go for the LG, but if singleplayer experiences or movie watching are more your bag, then the MSI model could be a great choice at the same price. For more on the MAG272CQR, check out Katharine's review from last year and my deals coverage from earlier this month. There's also the LG 27GN850 we covered earlier this week, which again uses the same panel, but it lacks the excellent stand and USB port of the 27GL850 - and I'd say they're worth the extra money. YMMV though!

I hope this deal was helpful! Be sure to let me know what you think in the comments below, as it'll shape our future coverage. I know not everyone is a fan of the deals posts, but it does help RPS keep ticking over and there are the odd people that have gotten in touch to say that they're happy with something that they've picked up. I really do appreciate the feedback either way, so don't be a stranger. Thanks again and we'll see you on the next one!