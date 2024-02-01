If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth feels like the most comfortable the series has ever been

Soak it in

An old man speaks to Kiryu on a trolley in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Image credit: Sega
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

Not that Yakuza (or Like A Dragon as it's now called) hasn't felt comfortable in its skin over the years, but Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth feels particularly confident. I think that's down to a lot of little improvements to its RPG systems that I mention in my review, but also two other things: a radio and trolleys.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
In this article

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash RPG Sega Supporters only
About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Reviews Editor

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.