Little Devil Inside's world map is just as cute as its combat

At PlayStation's State Of Play earlier this week, we got another glimpse of Little Devil Inside. The action-adventure game has been rattling around for at least six years, but it's beginning to look more and more like an actual game. Watch the new trailer below.

Previously Little Devil Inside has seemed like an impossibly diverse set of action dioramas, with puppety characters, Wes Andersony set design and lots of odd, cute combat. The trailer above, and a post on the PlayStation blog, offer a look at the world map that strings these vignettes together.

The world map is presented with a tilt-shift effect, so like the rest of the game it has an unreal, model-like quality. You travel across the map in vehicles or on foot, and when on foot you're represented as a little hopping doll.

"During travel in world map travel view, you will come across and encounter various events. Some are forced but in most cases, you will have the option to engage or not," says the blog post. The example given is the same as in the trailer above: a flock of sheep blocking your path, that you can choose to shoo away or honk your car horn at.

At points, you'll be able to zoom back to the third-person view we've seen previously, to interact with a character or explore a larger destination in more detail. The larger distances the world map lets you cover explains how the game can contain desert environs alongside snowy mountains, swampy forests and a lot more, while seemingly being made by a relatively small team.

Little Devil Inside is due out on PlayStation next year as a timed console exclusive, with its developers aiming at least to launch on PC at the same time.