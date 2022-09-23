Liveblog: Texts from EGX

Oh - hello there. I appear to have found my way into this liveblog by accident. I sadly couldn't be at EGX today as I'm busy taking care of this gorgeous creature and his sister. Say hi, Harvey!
Liveblog: Texts from EGXUpdates from the gang as they explore the show Live
The RPS treehouse is quiet today, with most the gang gone to that London for EGX 2022. We're running a Steam Deck Zone filled with minicomps and have a showcase of games with weird controller experiences, and I imagine they'll also be playing games, chatting, attending talks, loitering, expanding their LinkedIn networks, and other such expo activities. Kindly, they're going to check in across the day, texting us all with updates on what they're seeing, doing, and (I imagine) eating. And Ollie might join in from home with cat photos.
Just played a demo for what I thought was a dating sim but turned out to be like Untitled Goose Game with bad cupids. I am, needless to say, still on board.
11:30am feels early to go feral, but I'm in favour of it.
Does anyone dare me to buy the Roadhog hook?
Having a nose around The Leftfield Collection. Favourite so far: Albedo Approaches Zero, a (space)walking simulator on a moon peppered with monoliths emitting tinkling alien tunes. Eerie but moreish.
Godwhacker says: Hey, you've got the mad "Home Turf" pool table there! It was on display at another event I went to, be sure to get a video of you playing it. It's the most depressing pool experience you can have
We're gonna try!
I've already lost everyone because I was doing a panning shot of a wall. I'm scared and alone.
Surely the highlight of the entire show.
Yesterday I was playing the Goat Simulator 3 demo. My single note was: "Obscene bananas".
I got out of bed at 8. Poor planning on Liam's part, really
Yesterday the Community Zone had some very nice beanbags and deckchairs. I cannot vouch for whether they are still nice today.
Will they let me nap in the Steam Deck Zone? I woke up at 5:30 this morning and I'm already flagging. Last time I was up that early for work it was to shoot raptors while wearing a mech suit. This job is weird.
Don't start waving that Steam Deck around on the showfloor Liam. Security will lock you up in the Steam Deck Zone prison if you're not careful.
I am wondering if it's even an allotment if it doesn't have a view of the train tracks.
I have spent two hours playing Dead Rising on the Steam Deck, as god intended
Morning. Am starting the day the right way: trying to do leg stretches on the Elizabeth Line
