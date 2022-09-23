If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Liveblog: Texts from EGX

Updates from the gang as they explore the show Live
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Additional contributions by
Published on
A photo of EGX staff preparing to open the doors for the day.

The RPS treehouse is quiet today, with most the gang gone to that London for EGX 2022. We're running a Steam Deck Zone filled with minicomps and have a showcase of games with weird controller experiences, and I imagine they'll also be playing games, chatting, attending talks, loitering, expanding their LinkedIn networks, and other such expo activities. Kindly, they're going to check in across the day, texting us all with updates on what they're seeing, doing, and (I imagine) eating. And Ollie might join in from home with cat photos.

Coverage

A photo of Harvey, a beautiful black and white cat in the care of Ollie.

Oh - hello there. I appear to have found my way into this liveblog by accident. I sadly couldn't be at EGX today as I'm busy taking care of this gorgeous creature and his sister. Say hi, Harvey!

Ollie Toms

Just played a demo for what I thought was a dating sim but turned out to be like Untitled Goose Game with bad cupids. I am, needless to say, still on board.

Rebecca Jones

11:30am feels early to go feral, but I'm in favour of it.

Alice O'Connor

A photo of a replica of Roadhog's hook from Overwatch.

Does anyone dare me to buy the Roadhog hook?

Liam Richardson

A photo of playing the game Albedo Approaches Zero at EGX 2022.

Having a nose around The Leftfield Collection. Favourite so far: Albedo Approaches Zero, a (space)walking simulator on a moon peppered with monoliths emitting tinkling alien tunes. Eerie but moreish.

James Archer

Godwhacker says: Hey, you've got the mad "Home Turf" pool table there! It was on display at another event I went to, be sure to get a video of you playing it. It's the most depressing pool experience you can have

We're gonna try!

James Archer

I've already lost everyone because I was doing a panning shot of a wall. I'm scared and alone.

Liam Richardson

A photo of the RPS Steam Deck Zone at EGX London 2022.

Surely the highlight of the entire show.

James Archer

Yesterday I was playing the Goat Simulator 3 demo. My single note was: "Obscene bananas".

Katharine Castle

I got out of bed at 8. Poor planning on Liam's part, really

James Archer

Yesterday the Community Zone had some very nice beanbags and deckchairs. I cannot vouch for whether they are still nice today.

Katharine Castle

Will they let me nap in the Steam Deck Zone? I woke up at 5:30 this morning and I'm already flagging. Last time I was up that early for work it was to shoot raptors while wearing a mech suit. This job is weird.

Liam Richardson

Don't start waving that Steam Deck around on the showfloor Liam. Security will lock you up in the Steam Deck Zone prison if you're not careful.

Katharine Castle

I am wondering if it's even an allotment if it doesn't have a view of the train tracks.

Rebecca Jones

I have spent two hours playing Dead Rising on the Steam Deck, as god intended

Liam Richardson

Morning. Am starting the day the right way: trying to do leg stretches on the Elizabeth Line

James Archer

Comments

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Weekly newsletter

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch