If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Logitech's superb G Pro X Superlight esports mouse is down to $59.99 refurbished in the US

Compared to buying a new model for $100 at Amazon, this is a steal.

g pro x superlight gaming mouse
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Logitech's best value FPS mouse, the G Pro Superlight, is down to $60 when you buy it refurbished in the US at the company's official store. That's a huge reduction from its launch MSRP of $150 and even the $100 that the refurbished models normally go for.

I love this mouse because it's extremely comfortable, with a smooth and streamlined symmetric shape that sits easily in the hand, with a lightweight 63g design. This makes it extremely agile for fast-paced games, and this is backed up by bulletproof Lightspeed wireless, a top optical sensor and excellent battery life too. That's why I ended up with two of them - one in black and one in pink - and I still use them on the regular for Counter-Strike 2, Valorant and Warzone.

This mouse is the most popular choice by far amongst esports players in games like Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant. Its moderate size fits almost all hands comfortably, while the performance is just unmatched.

There is a successor to this mouse now, the Superlight 2, but it's a relatively minor revision with 2KHz polling, more battery life and a few design tweaks - not a major change in terms of gameplay.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Gaming Mice Logitech PC
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments