Loop Hero sells 500,000 copies and sets plans for new cards and classes

More heroes will join the loop
Lauren Morton avatar
Lauren Morton
One of the Lich's endless loops from Loop Hero. Here you can see some of the different terrain you can use to alter the loop.

Deck building and dungeon crawling mashup Loop Hero has sold 500,000 copies in its first week, developers Four Quarters have announced. Along with celebrating that success, they've revealed some of their plans to boost the loop with additional features. They're planning some quality of life changes to start with, and bigger changes like new classes down the line.

If you're not familiar, Loop Hero is a mixture of deck building and auto battling and dungeon crawling. Your deck includes cards such as monsters, buildings, and terrain that you'll place along the path for your hero to encounter. If they manage to successfully overcome your obstacle course, can invest your earned loot into your campsite to make them stronger for the next generated loop.

As for those updates, "next up, we're working on patches with quality-of-life updates you all asked for, including a system for saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses," Four Quarters say. "After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, transformations, classes and new music."

The ability to save during expeditions is one of those modern conveniences that sounds particularly nice. As for new classes, more options are always fun too. I appreciate that instead of a standard elemental mage as its third main class, Loop Hero already has my personal favorite the Necromancer. I suspect some of you who've been playing Loop Hero likely have your own adiditonal class wishlists though.

If you've not yet hopped on the loop, Kat Bailey has explained how it taps into deep RPG history. "It’s a very clever mash-up, managing to evoke all the memories of classic RPGs with a simple and very tight setup," she says. "In particular, it nicely captures why dungeon crawlers still resonate after all these years - the feeling of discovery as you build out the map, the sense of danger as you weigh the benefits and drawbacks of one more run, the satisfaction of building your hero into a juggernaut in real time."

It does sound like quite a good time. Fitting that it made RPS's list of top 14 games in March to look forward to.

