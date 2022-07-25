Lord Of The Rings: Gollum delayed by "a few months"

Sneaky little hobbitses 'em up Lord Of The Rings: Gollum needs more time, say developers Daedalic. In a statement posted on Twitter earlier this evening, they say they're delaying the game by a few months "in order to deliver the best possible experience."

Here's the statement, posted as an image as per tradition:

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way tha thonors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien," reads the statement. "That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future."

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum had been aiming for a September 1st release date. My guess is that delaying it by "a few months" will push it into early 2023.

More time might be wise, given Ed had a hands-off look at the game in May which left him thoroughly underwhelmed. LOTR: Gollum is a stealth game starring everybody's favourite conflicted wretch, but Gollum lacks stealth moves like snapping to cover or hopping over low objects, and being discovered by characters during the demo triggered a hard game over.

Earlier this year developres Daedalic were bought by Nacon, with whom they were collaborating on LOTR: Gollum. This obviously isn't the only new Lord Of The Rings thing on the horizon, although Gollum looks considerably lower budget than the $1 billion reportedly being spent on five seasons of Amazon's Rings Of Power series, which got a new trailer last week.