Lost Ark release time: when does Lost Ark unlock?

Want to know the Lost Ark release time? Lost Ark is making waves on Twitch, Twitter, and too many other platforms to name, so you might be desperate to jump in and play. If you're eager to start your adventure in Arkesia and squad up with your friends in this MMORPG, we've got you covered.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the Lost Ark release time, including when Lost Ark unlocks for free-to-play players and how you can play Lost Ark now. We'll also explain how to pre-load Lost Ark so that you can play it as soon as it launches for free, and how much space you'll need for the download.

Lost Ark release time

Lost Ark releases on Friday, February 11th as a free-to-play game on Steam. Lost Ark will unlock at the following time:

West Coast US: Friday, February 11th, 09:00 PST

East Coast US: Friday, February 11th, 12:00 EST

UK: Friday, February 11th, 17:00 GMT

Europe: Friday, February 11th, 18:00 CET

However, those eager to play right now can get early access by purchasing one of the Founder’s Packs. Founder’s Packs are Lost Ark bundles that you can buy on Steam or through the Lost Ark website that give you some in-game items and, more importantly, early access to Lost Ark. Lost Ark early access started on Tuesday, February 8th, so those with Founder’s Packs can go ahead and jump into Arkesia now.

Founder’s Packs will remain available through the full launch, so you can still buy one now and gain early access to Lost Ark before it launches for everyone at the times listed above.

Can you pre-load Lost Ark?

If you want to start playing Lost Ark as soon as it launches for everyone on Friday, you’ll want to pre-load early. Fortunately, Lost Ark pre-loads are now available, allowing you to download Lost Ark before launch so that you can jump straight into the game when it unlocks. To pre-load Lost Ark, head to the Steam store page and select the pre-load button to start the download.

Lost Ark download size

Lost Ark requires 57gb of free space on your PC. When you start the download on Steam, it'll ask you to clear 70gb, but this is just a little bit of extra space for your PC to move files around while downloading. When the install is complete, Lost Ark will take up just over 50gb.

This download size does include an early access launch patch, but it could grow larger as more updates arrive over the launch period. It’s also worth noting that Lost Ark will likely receive plenty of content updates through 2022 and beyond, so expect the file size to grow as new content arrives.

That’s everything you need to know about the Lost Ark release time and download size. If you’re planning your Lost Ark character, make sure you take a look at our Lost Ark classes tier list to see which class you should pick. To unlock more content in Lost Ark, check out our Lost Ark Twitch drops guide to see what you can earn while watching your favourite Twitch streamer.