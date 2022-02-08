Lost Ark Twitch Drops: How to claim items from the Legends of Lost Ark series

When does the Legends of Lost Ark Twitch Drops series begin? Lost Ark's European and North American release is being published by Amazon Games, so naturally there are Twitch Drops taking place before the game's even properly out. Beginning alongside the head-start access launch for people who pre-loaded the game, the Legends of Lost Ark Twitch Drop series will run from February 8th to March 1st, 2022.

As part of the event, three teams of 20 streamers — representing Lost Ark fans from Europe, North America, and Latin America — will be competing in a series of events to unlock drops for their region. You can check out the full team rosters, or read on below for details of the goodies you stand to claim for yourself during the series.

What Twitch Drop items are available in Legends of the Lost Ark?

Twitch Drops available as part of the Legends of Lost Ark event give you the chance to claim in-game resources, unique cosmetics, and exclusive items for your Lost Ark loadout. Twitch Drops in the Legends of Lost Ark series are split into four tiers. When those tiers unlock will be up to the participating streamers, but you can check the leaderboard to keep tabs on who's offering which drops.

The drop tiers are as follows:

Tier 1: Battle Item Chest — Contains a Battle Item Chest 3-pack, a Regulus' Currency Chest containing 100,000 Silver, and an Amethyst Shard Pack containing 1,500 Shards.

— Contains a Battle Item Chest 3-pack, a Regulus' Currency Chest containing 100,000 Silver, and an Amethyst Shard Pack containing 1,500 Shards. Tier 2: Arkesia Paper Hat Chest — Contains five unique paper hats, of which you can choose one to claim.

— Contains five unique paper hats, of which you can choose one to claim. Tier 3: Helgaia Pet Chest — Contains four unique Helgaia pets, of which you can choose one to claim.

— Contains four unique Helgaia pets, of which you can choose one to claim. Tier 4: Neugier Gold Mount — Contains a unique mount.

How to earn Twitch Drops in Legends of Lost Ark

As we've already said, unlocking the drops will be the job of the three teams of streamers. To claim the drops they've unlocked, you just need to do the following:

Link your Twitch account to the Steam account you use to play Lost Ark, following the instructions on the official Legends of Lost Ark page.

Be logged in to your Twitch account.

Make sure your profile is set to Online .

. Watch any Lost Ark broadcast marked with the Drops Enabled tag for 4 hours. (Check the leaderboard to see which teams have unlocked which drops, since every participating streamer will only be able to offer one drop at a time.)

After four hours you should see an automated call-out at the top of the Twitch chat prompting you to claim your prize.

You can claim your completed drops (and check your progress towards incomplete ones) by going to your Drops Inventory in your Twitch Account. Claimed prizes might take up to 24 hours to appear in-game.

While you're busy celebrating the EU/NA release of Lost Ark, be sure to check out our Lost Ark classes tier list to help you figure out how to set up your character roster. Sometime down the line you might find you want to level skip a few of your alternate characters, so have a look at our guide to Lost Ark Knowledge Transfer to see how it all works.