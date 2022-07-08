Lost Nova is the low intensity gathering game you might need

Lost Nova is the low intensity gathering game you might needIntergalactic vibes
I thought I wanted a gardening game. The few I tried were fussy, though, and too much like the kind of cold scientific procedure that turns growing things into industry. With Lost Nova on my back burner I shrugged, and gave that a go, having frankly forgotten what it was.
It's a gathering game, so almost the reverse of gardening, or perhaps the end point of it. But its relaxed pace, warm tone, and fun dialogue were, it turns out, exactly what I needed. There's no pressure, and not too much to worry about. You can just wander about enjoying the vibe and digging things up with your gentle laser as you go.
