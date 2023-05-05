If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lunark is more than just a love letter to Flashback

Quest for identity complete

A cutscene in Lunark where main character Leo finds a strange cube artifact
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

Aeons ago, I wrote about the Leftfield collection that was supposed to happen at Rezzed 2020. Ploughing through several emotions without comment, in amongst the games that we never got to see as a result of Things Happening was an earlier version of Lunark, a clearly Flashback-influenced action puzzle platformer.

I've kind of worried about it ever since, so I was glad to see it released recently, and gladder still that it's a lot of fun.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch