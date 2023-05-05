Lunark is more than just a love letter to Flashback

Aeons ago, I wrote about the Leftfield collection that was supposed to happen at Rezzed 2020. Ploughing through several emotions without comment, in amongst the games that we never got to see as a result of Things Happening was an earlier version of Lunark, a clearly Flashback-influenced action puzzle platformer.

I've kind of worried about it ever since, so I was glad to see it released recently, and gladder still that it's a lot of fun.