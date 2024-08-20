Mafia: The Old Country coming in 2025, taking the series to early 20th century Sicily

Here's the news: there's a new Mafia game, it's called Mafia: The Old Country, and it's set in 20th century Sicily rather than in America as per the previous three games in the series.

That's about all we know, but hop below and you'll find a trailer.

The Old Country is being developed by Hangar 13, the same studio responsible for Mafia 3. Technically, sorta, they're also the studio that made Mafia 1 and 2, since those games were made by Illusion Softworks, which became 2K Czech, which was merged into Hangar 13 in 2017. What a twisted web capitalism weaves.

This new Mafia was revealed tonight at Gamescom's Opening Night Live, with a brief coda from Hangar 13's president Nick Baynes, who said that The Old Country would go "back to the roots" of what people liked about the seires and would have a "deep, linear narrative." I thought Mafia 3 had a linear narrative and was better than people gave it credit for - at least after the bugs were fixed - but hey-ho. I hope it being set further back in the past means the cars are even slower and more rubbish than ever. I hope the cars are so old and shit that they've got legs.

2K will show more of Mafia: The Old Country in December of this year, ahead of a planned release sometime in 2025. This has been a big day for 2K generally, since they've also just announced Borderlands 4 and stuck a release date on Civ 7.

For more of the latest news and previews from Gamescom 2024, head to our Gamescom 2024 hub.