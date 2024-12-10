Mallard mystery-solver is taking on a new case in Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Duck Detective's first case was The Secret Salami, which paired its cosy mystery about stolen lunches with a protagonist whose divorce and destitution were played entirely straight despite his being a duck. The results were seemingly delightful, and here comes a sequel.

Duck Detective: The Ghost Of Glamping will offer a further 2-3 hours of mystery-solving and is aiming for release in 2025.

"This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction," the press release says. A game like Duck Detective risks having only one joke ("What if a duck... was a detective?") but I confess I do not care because in this instance I like the joke.

McQuacklin is joined by a partner this time, but otherwise the facts of the case seem the same as his first outing: a 2-3 hour, fully-voiced mystery in which you have to find clues and fill-out madlibs-style descriptions of the crime. Alice B described it in her write-up of the first game's demo as sort of "My First Golden Idol", and given how many people have been overwhelmed by the Golden Idol's recent sequel, maybe that's what we need right now. Developers Happy Broccoli themselves describe it as a "more humorous spin on deduction puzzlers like The Return Of The Obra Dinn."

Ghost Of Glamping was announced as part of today's Wholesome Snack stream alongside a spread of other similarly "cosy" games.