Want to know the best units for your army in Manor Lords? One of the interesting inclusions that Manor Lords brings to the city-building genre is wargame-style combat. While the crux of the game is expanding your settlement from humble origins to a veritable castle city, you'll also need to gather a collection of fighting men to have your back, and deciding which units to choose can be tricky.

We've taken a look at the various combatants that the game presents you with and weeded out the strong fellas from the riff-raff. In this guide to the best units in Manor Lords, we'll explain which fighters are best for melee combat and ranged attacks.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

All units in Manor Lords

Manor Lords features fighting units that fall into three categories:

Militia : Soldiers made up of recruits from among your male villagers.

: Soldiers made up of recruits from among your male villagers. Mercenaries : Paid soldiers who appear as soon as they're hired, leave after they're disbanded, and are useful for filling out your forces.

: Paid soldiers who appear as soon as they're hired, leave after they're disbanded, and are useful for filling out your forces. Retinue: Elite soldiers who hang out in your Manor, waiting for combat.

See the following table for the names of all Militia and Mercenary units, and refer to our guide on raising armies for more information on the town and resource requirements needed to recruit them. Retinue are not listed here, as they are not divided into individual units with different names.

Militia Mercenary Militia Footmen Brigands Spear Militia Light Mercenary Footmen Polearm Militia Light Mercenary Spears Archer Militia Light Mercenary Archers Heavy Mercenary Archers

Best melee units in Manor Lords

A bunch of Retinue lads, about to go to work. They are few, but they are mighty. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

The best melee units in Manor Lords are by far and large the Retinue. Our Retinue guide outlines precisely why they go beyond all other melee types, but in a nutshell, they boast stronger stats and are meant to make up the frontline ranks of an attacking force. The only problem is that you only gain 5 of them upon building a Manor, and if you want more Retinue members, you'll need to play a Treasury cost of 50 a man.

Aside from the Retinue, the best melee units in Manor Lords are the following:

Militia Footmen : These are reliable units for making up the bulk of your forces, offering up a good balance between offence and defence. If you focus on crafting weapons and armor like helmets, you can ensure that these fellows will serve as sturdy tanks.

: These are reliable units for making up the bulk of your forces, offering up a good balance between offence and defence. If you focus on crafting weapons and armor like helmets, you can ensure that these fellows will serve as sturdy tanks. Spear Militia : While their attacks might not cause much damage, Spear Militia boast very high defence thanks to their hefty shields. They can also impale enemy forces on their spears, clearing the rabble from an ongoing skirmish.

: While their attacks might not cause much damage, Spear Militia boast very high defence thanks to their hefty shields. They can also impale enemy forces on their spears, clearing the rabble from an ongoing skirmish. Light Mercenary Infantry: These units are a decent choice to supplement your Footmen and Spear Militia. Their offensive abilities are about the same as Militia Footmen, but their armor is sturdier. Chances are if your footmen fall in battle, these mercs can pick up the slack and finish the job.

Best ranged units in Manor Lords

The best ranged units in Manor Lords are the following:

Archer Militia : These are great backup forces for a fight. They have some of the highest attack power in the game - on par with the Retinue - but you'll need to position them carefully by flanking the enemy or having them attack from the rear. They're also weak, though you can boost their survivability with Mail Armor.

: These are great backup forces for a fight. They have some of the highest attack power in the game - on par with the Retinue - but you'll need to position them carefully by flanking the enemy or having them attack from the rear. They're also weak, though you can boost their survivability with Mail Armor. Heavy Mercenary Archer: These mercenaries technially surpass the regular Armor Militia when it comes to durability and range. The one downside is of course having to pay for them, as it typically cost 45 Treasury to bring them into your ranks.

In order to get Heavy Mercenary Archers on my squad, I'll need to hire from The Wayward Sons mercenary group. Goodbye, 45 coins from my Treasury. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

That's a wrap on the best units in Manor Lords. For more on winning battles, check out our guides to fighting Bandits and defending against Raiders. Our beginner's guide, which contains everything you need to know to survive your first year, will also be an immensely helpful resource when it comes to expanding your land.