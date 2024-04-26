Manor Lords: "Generic Storage Full" alert explained

What does "Generic Storage Full" mean in Manor Lords? It's an alert you'll likely have seen crop up every now and then in Manor Lords, and quite possibly a lot more than any other alert as you head into the midgame. It's annoying, isn't it? We think so too. That's why we wrote this guide.

Below, we'll explain everything we know about the "Generic Storage Full" alert in Manor Lords, what causes it to appear, and how to get rid of it where possible.

Manor Lords "Generic Storage Full" explained

If you see the "Generic Storage Full" alert while playing Manor Lords, it means that one of your buildings which takes in Generic Storage (which means everything except Food or Timber) is full, and no longer has space for any more items.

This isn't always an issue, but it can be. If one of your Population goes to put an item into that building and finds it full, they may simply leave it on the ground, where it can be ruined by the rain depending on your game's difficulty level.

The most obvious of these buildings is the Storehouse, which is one of two main buildings used for storing resources (the other being the Granary for Food items). If your Storehouse is full, you'll need to do something about that quickly. Either build a new Storehouse, or spend the 5x Timber and 10x Planks needed to upgrade your full Storehouse from 250 to 2,500 Generic Storage space.

Sawpit Storage Space bug

There are other buildings with built-in storage space, and they're far more likely to get filled up. If you're receiving the "Generic Storage Full" alert constantly, it's likely down to a bug with your Sawpit. The Sawpit turns Timber into Planks, and it has a built-in Log Storage space of 1. The moment a piece of Timber is placed into the Sawpit to fill that storage space, the "Generic Storage Full" alert goes off.

It's a harmless but irritating bug, and at the time of writing, there's no fixing it. The silver lining is that there's actually nothing wrong with your settlement's storage space, and you don't need to do anything to fix it. You just have to ignore the sporadic alerts until Slavic Magic release an update that fixes the issue.

That brings to a close this quick guide on the pesky "Generic Storage Full" alert.