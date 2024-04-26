Want to know how to properly store resources in Manor Lords? At the beginning of a playthrough in Manor Lords, all your supplies are simply laid out in the open for your citizens to collect from as needed. But if it starts to rain, these valuable starting resources may get soaked and ruined, which can really impede your growth in the first year or two.

To fix this, you need to learn how to store resources in the two dedicated resource buildings: the Storehouse, and the Granary. We'll go over both of these buildings and more key information (such as how to move materials from one storage building to another) in this guide, so keep reading for all the answers you seek!

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to store resources in Manor Lords

To keep your resources and supplies safe in Manor Lords, you need to keep them in special storage buildings, or they'll be ruined when the next rainfall arrives. These two storage buildings are the Storehouse and the Granary. If you don't have both built somewhere in your village, then your supplies will end up out in the open, and you'll get "Exposed Goods" alerts telling you that they're vulnerable to weather damage.

The Storehouse has Generic Storage space, and so is used for all resources except for Food and Timber. So all your construction materials, commodities, crops, military equipment - all of it goes in the Storehouse.

The Granary has Pantry Storage space, which is where all Food is kept in Manor Lords. Meat, Vegetables, Berries, Bread, Eggs, Apples, and Honey can all be safely stored inside the Granary.

The only resources not kept in either of these two buildings are:

Timber , which is kept in Logging Camps.

, which is kept in Logging Camps. Livestock, which are kept in Hitching Posts, Stables, and Pastures.

You can set different Storehouses and Granaries to store different types of items using the "Advanced" tab. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

Storage Filtering explained

Once either a Storehouse or a Granary is built, you can click on it and select the "Advanced" tab to filter the types of resources that are allowed to be housed in that building.

This allows you to be much more efficient with your storage of resources around a settlement. You could have one Storehouse near a Trading Post that only takes in Hides, because you're exporting them immediately to the Trading Post; and then another Storehouse in the centre of all your Burgage Plots for storing Commodities and Military equipment.

Storage movement explained

To properly understand how resource movement and storage works, let's take an example. Say you've built two buildings: a Stonecutter Camp to gather Stone, and right next to it, a Storehouse that only takes in Stone. The Stonecutter Camp, like many buildings, has a certain amount of internal storage - but not nearly as much as a Storehouse. Now, here's what happens depending on where you set your families working:

If you only work the Storehouse: Your people will transport any Stone in the Stonecutter Camp to the Storehouse, but will stop when the Stonecutter Camp is empty.

Your people will transport any Stone in the Stonecutter Camp to the Storehouse, but will stop when the Stonecutter Camp is empty. If you only work the Stonecutter Camp: Your people will prioritise transporting Stone to the Stonecutter Camp, but if it becomes nearly full, they will transfer Stone immediately to the Storehouse instead.

Your people will prioritise transporting Stone to the Stonecutter Camp, but if it becomes nearly full, they will transfer Stone immediately to the Storehouse instead. If you work both Storehouse and Stonecutter Camp: Some of your people will transport Stone to the Stonecutter Camp, which will then be taken to the Storehouse by others.

It's a bit confusing, but basically if you want to fill your Storehouse (or Granary) up with a certain type of resource, then you should have at least one family working there. Otherwise, the only time it'll be used for storage is if other more targeted storage areas in buildings are already full.

How to move resources from one storage building to another

If you want to move a certain resource from one storage building to another, unfortunately there's no easy way to do this yet. You would think that if a Storehouse has some Firewood in it, and you want to move it to a different Storehouse, then it would be a simple matter of unticking Firewood in the first Storehouse's filter, and ticking it in the other's. But this doesn't seem to work yet in this early access version of Manor Lords.

The only way to move resources from one storage building to another in this way is to destroy the first storage building. This will place all the stored resources from that building on the ground, where they will then be ferried to the new correct location. But of course, this is a very cumbersome and irritating workaround, so hopefully Slavic Magic will work to address this issue in a later update.

Now that you know all about the different resources storage buildings in Manor Lords and how to move resources from one to another, you can work on filling them up with all the materials you need! Consult our guides on how to get Clothes, Ale, Herbs, and more; or work on building up your power in other ways with our guides to Regional Wealth, Treasury, Influence, and Population.