Looking for Sheep in Manor Lords? Aside from being adorable, Sheep fulfil the important role of supplying your settlements in Manor Lords with Wool. Wool can be made into Clothing, which can help your Population to, well, not freeze to death in the Winter months.

But if you're a new player just starting out, you may find that the Sheep are staying very well hidden. In fact, there don't seem to be any Sheep anywhere on the map! So how are you meant to get them? Relax, they're around. Have a read below to learn how to get Sheep in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to get Sheep in Manor Lords

Sheep in Manor Lords are not a resource to be found on the map like Iron or Clay. Instead, you must purchase Sheep from travelling merchants. To do this, construct a Livestock Trading Post out of 2 Timber. Be aware that this is a different building from the regular Trading Post. You can't import Sheep, Oxen, or any other form of livestock in a regular Trading Post!

So, when should you buy your first Sheep, and how many should you buy? Each Sheep costs 30 Regional Wealth, so you'll need to have enough wealth to afford them first and foremost. There's also little point in purchasing Sheep until you've built a Sheep Farm. Thankfully, a Sheep Farm only costs 1 Timber to make.

You should also create a Pasture next to your Sheep Farm. Pastures are flexible plots just like Burgage Plots, so you can create them at any size you like. The larger the Pasture, the more animals you can keep inside without them escaping. We'd recommend purchasing 4-8 Sheep at first via the Livestock Trading Post. Remember also to assign a family to work on the Sheep Farm so you can actually gain Wool from the Sheep, but be aware that shearing Sheep is forbidden during the Winter.

Sheep can't be sheared during Winter, so you should prepare for your Wool production to grind to a halt. | Image credit: Hooded Horse

After that, you can turn your Wool into Yarn at a Weaver Workshop, which is found in the Industry tab of the Construction menu, and can be made from 4 Timber. Yarn is one of the three materials that can fulfil Level 1 of the Clothing Stall Supply requirement at a Burgage Plot (the others being Linen and Leather).

Yarn is also used to make Cloaks. Cloaks act as clothing just like Clothes do, but while Clothes are made from Linen and Dyes, Cloaks substitute the Linen for Yarn, which is very useful if you have low Flax Fertility around your Settlement. Both Cloaks and Clothes will fulfil Level 2 of the Clothing Stall Supply requirement for nearby Burgage Plots.

That wraps up this quick guide on how to get Sheep and Lambs, and start using their Wool to create Cloaks for your populace during the Winter. While you're here, why not check out our other guides on how to make Ale, how to get more Influence, and the best starting scenario to pick for new players.