Want to trade in Manor Lords? Trade in Manor Lords is an extremely useful feature, especially when your growing town needs a certain resource that it hasn't developed yet, or simply wants to get rid of extra goods to make some coin. Trade is also one of the more unexplained mechanics in the game at the moment, and talk of trade routes and surplus goods is likely to make one's head spin at first.

In the following guide to how to trade in Manor Lords, we've broken down the mystery and outlined the basics that you need to know to get your town on the road to bartering and acquiring the goods needed to grow.

How to trade in Manor Lords

Getting started with the art of trading requires two buildings: the Trading Post or the Livestock Trading Post. The names should be self-explanatory - the Trading Post deals in items and materials while the Livestock Trading Post is only for beasts of burden. Aside from this difference, both function in basically the same way.

Once your trade building is built, click on it and select the Trade tab. You'll see a list of goods (or animals, but we'll just say "goods" from now on to make things simpler). Any of these goods can be imported or exported, but you'll need to adjust how much you want to buy or sell. Select the plus or minus to figure out the Desired Surplus of the good you want to have after your trade is finalised.

Here's an example of goods that can be imported and exported from the Trading Post menu. As you can see, my settlement could really use some Linen and Wool. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

Once you've figured out the Desired Surplus, use the dropdown menu to the left to set up a Trade Rule. There are four options available:

Never Trade (Select this if there's a good you never want to trade.)

(Select this if there's a good you never want to trade.) Import (Select this to import this particular good to your town until the Desired Surplus is reached.)

(Select this to import this particular good to your town until the Desired Surplus is reached.) Export (Select this to sell this particular good until the Desired Surplus is reached.)

(Select this to sell this particular good until the Desired Surplus is reached.) Full Trade (Select this to automate the import/export process; you'll automatically import a good if you don't have the Desired Surplus, and export it if you have more of the Desired Surplus.)

As you experiment with these options, you'll probably notice that it's more expensive to import goods than it is to export them. Nevertheless, you can still use trade to increase your Regional Wealth by following these tips:

Export large amounts of goods that don't require many buildings or resources to manufacture. Eggs , which sell for 2 Regional Wealth, are a decent export resource especially at the start of Manor Lords, since they can be acquired by simply expanding your Burgage Plots with Chicken Coops.

, which sell for 2 Regional Wealth, are a decent export resource especially at the start of Manor Lords, since they can be acquired by simply expanding your Burgage Plots with Chicken Coops. Export any extra materials you have that are taking up storage space If you're constantly running into the dreaded "Generic Storage Full" message but already have plenty of Storehouses and Granaries at your disposal, it might be time to think about trading some of that stuff.

Take note of which goods are classified as Minor Trades and Major Trades . Minor Trades are simple goods that can easily be produced en masse, like the aforementioned Eggs. Major Trades are more processed goods like Ale that require multiple buildings to create, and therefore can be exported for more Regional Wealth.

and . Minor Trades are simple goods that can easily be produced en masse, like the aforementioned Eggs. Major Trades are more processed goods like Ale that require multiple buildings to create, and therefore can be exported for more Regional Wealth. In order to facilitate Major Trades, you'll need to establish Trade Routes . Trade Routes can be purchased in the Trade menu. Once you have a Trade Route set up, a travelling merchant will come to your town every month to specifically import/export your goods.

. Trade Routes can be purchased in the Trade menu. Once you have a Trade Route set up, a travelling merchant will come to your town every month to specifically import/export your goods. You can set up a Trade Route for Minor Trades as well, if you want the regularity of a travelling merchant arriving monthly. If you don't go with this option, the trade won't be as consistent, and will only occur at random whenever a merchant happens to stop by your settlement.

Invest in the trading section of the Developmental Upgrades tech tree to amplify your trading efforts. Get the Trade Logistics and Better Deals development options as soon as possible. Refer to our guide on the best Developmental Upgrades for more info, but in a nutshell, both upgrades make Trade Routes cost less and reduce import prices.

That should be everything you need to know to get started trading in Manor Lords and truly take advantage of mercantilism to make your settlement grow. If you're hankering for more information on the ins and outs of this game's unexplained systems, check out our guides on laying down roads, demolishing buildings, or even exploring your ever-growing town in third person Visit Mode.