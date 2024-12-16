Looking for some help understanding the full roster of all 33 Marvel Rivals characters? Marvel Rivals has hit the ground running since its launch, eating into the hero shooter territory with a very fair free-to-play model which allows new players to instantly choose between all 33 heroes from day one. That's a great thing, but it also means quite a learning curve for newcomers.

Characters in Marvel Rivals are divided into three easy to understand roles: there are the Vanguards, big beefy heroes who soak up lots of damage and protect the team. There are Strategists, who excel at healing and supporting their teammates. And the rest are Duelists, who love to deal damage and pick off enemies. In this guide, we'll walk you through the full roster of Marvel Rivals heroes, exploring the abilities, strengths, and weaknesses of each one. To help those of you who are coming over from the other big hero shooter of the age, we'll explain each of the 33 characters by comparing them to their equivalent Overwatch heroes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marvel Rivals characters: Full roster

Here's the full list of all 33 Marvel Rivals characters currently in the game:

Want to better understand the current Marvel Rivals meta, and see how each character stacks up against one another? Our Marvel Rivals tier list of best characters was made for exactly that purpose.

Adam Warlock (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Group resurrection - Low health + Strong team healing - Low mobility Play this character if: You're looking for a well-rounded hero who can turn losing fights into winning fights with a well-timed resurrect/heal combo.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Quantum Magic Normal Attack LMB Launch quantum energy to deal damage. Cosmic Cluster Secondary Attack RMB Gather quantum energy into a cluster and then swiftly launch it at the enemy. Soul Bond Active 1 Shift Forge a soul bond with allies, granting Healing Over Time and distributing damage taken across the bond. Avatar Life Stream Active 2 E Target an ally for a bouncing stream of healing energy, which also heals himself upon casting; self-targets if no ally is selected. Karmic Revival Ultimate Q Awaken the karma of allies to revive them. Allies revived have lower health but enjoy a brief period of Invincibility. Regenerative Cocoon Passive N/A Once his body perishes, Adam Warlock can freely move as a soul and reforge his body at a chosen spot. Soul Perseverance Team-Up N/A Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Adam Warlock's abilities are very reminiscent of Mercy (healing and resurrection), but his punchy primary and secondary attacks are more akin to Zenyatta.

Black Panther (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Hard to pin down - Sub-par damage for a Duelist + Good horizontal mobility - Easily burst down Play this character if: You like to sow confusion by constantly dashing through vulnerable enemies.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Vibranium Claws Normal Attack LMB Slice Vibranium Claws forward. Spear Toss Secondary Attack RMB Toss a Vibranium energy spear forward, creating a Vibranium Force Field and attaching a Vibranium Mark to enemies in its radius. Spirit Rend Active 1 Shift Lunge forward and deal damage to enemies. Vibranium Mark produces Bonus Health and refreshes the ability. Spinning Kick Active 2 E Spiral forward and attach a Vibranium Mark to enemies hit. Subtle Step Mobility Space Hold Space to run on a wall; perform a jump after detaching from the wall. Bast's Descent Ultimate Q Summon Bast, pouncing forward, dealing damage, and attaching a Vibranium Mark to enemies hit while refreshing Spirit Rend. Panther's Cunning Passive N/A Deal higher damage when at low Health. Wakandan Master Team-Up N/A When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Black Panther feels a lot like Genji - highly mobile and powerful at close range - although Black Panther is purely melee.

Black Widow (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Huge burst potential - Weak in melee range + Last resort kick for keeping enemies at distance - Requires consistently good aim Play this character if: You enjoy clicking on heads at a distance.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Widow's Bite Baton Normal Attack LMB Strike with the enhanced electric batons. Red Room Rifle Normal Attack 2 LMB Attack with the Red Room Rifle. Straight Shooter Secondary Attack RMB Switch the Red Room Rifle to Sniper mode to fire high-energy rounds. Fleet Foot Active 1 Shift Dash forward and enable a powerful jump. Edge Dancer Active 2 E Unleash a spinning kick to Knock enemies airborne. Landing the hit will allow her to zip to the target with a grappling hook for a second kick. Electro-Plasma Explosion Ultimate Q Switch the Red Room Rifle to Destruction mode and unleash an electro-plasma blast, damaging enemies within range and leaving plasma on the ground to Slow nearby enemies. Supersensory Hunt Team-Up C Hawkeye can share his Hunter's Sight with Black Widow, enabling her to catch sight of and damage afterimages of enemies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Black Widow is very, very, very comparable to Widowmaker.

Bruce Banner (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Leap allows hit-and-run attacks - Overly complex skillset + World Breaker can one-shot some heroes - Not as tanky as most Vanguards Play this character if: You enjoy dive tanks and for some reason don't want to pick Venom.

Abilities:

Bruce Banner:

Name Type Key Description Gamma Ray Gun Normal Attack LMB Fire with a Gamma Ray Gun. Gamma Grenade Active 1 Shift Launch a Gamma Grenade to inflict damage and Launch Up enemies. Puny Banner Ultimate Q Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk. Gamma Boost Team-Up N/A Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes Gamma Maelstrom. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Hero Hulk:

Name Type Key Description Heavy Blow Normal Attack LMB Swing fists forward to punch enemies. Gamma Burst Secondary Attack RMB Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage. Indestructible Guard Active 1 Shift Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for HULK SMASH. Radioactive Lockdown Active 2 E Emit gamma energy to irradiate enemies and render them immobilize and immune to all ability effects. Using Heavy Blow or Gamma Burst will prematurely remove this status. Incredible Leap Mobility R HOLD Space to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground. Hulk Smash! Ultimate Q Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited time period.

Monster Hulk:

Name Type Key Description World Breaker Ultimate Q Grab and smash the enemy in front. Gamma Fastball Team-Up C Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other. Once both parties confirm, Hulk can lift Wolverine and press C to hurl him forward.

Overwatch equivalent(s): The way tanky Hulk turns into tiny Bruce when his health is depleted is very reminiscent of D.Va. Otherwise, his dive-focused skillset feels a bit like a melee Winston.

Captain America (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Can chase down and finish wounded enemies - Vulnerable to flank attacks + Very hard to kill when he's facing you - Hard to protect the whole team Play this character if: Your team needs a well-rounded tank that can soak damage without being too much of a target.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Sentinel Strike Normal Attack LMB Get up close to strike enemies. Landing the second hit enables a shield throw that can ricochet four times. Super-Soldier Slam Situational Attack LMB Slam down from the sky onto the targeted area, Launching Up enemies. Living Legend Secondary Attack RMB Raise the shield to deflect incoming projectiles, sending them ricocheting in random directions. Leading Dash Active 1 Shift Boost speed and enable Fearless Leap to leap into the air. Vibranium Energy Saw Active 2 E Hurl the energy-charged shield to strike enemies in a path. Liberty Rush Active 3 F Raise the shield and charge forward. Freedom Charge Ultimate Q Shield held high, carve a path forward, granting both himself and allies along the path continuous Bonus Health and Movement Boosts. Using Living Legend or Leading Dash while this ability is active can Launch Up enemies. Charged Aegis Team-Up C Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Cap's charge-focused tank playstyle will feel familiar to Mauga, but Cap's shield offers some ranged poke damage which puts me more in mind of Orisa's Javelin.

Cloak And Dagger (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Dark Teleportation is extremely clutch - Healing is outclassed by other Strategists + Highly versatile Strategist - Quite complex to learn Play this character if: You need the versatility of heals, decent DPS, buffing, debuffing, damage amplification, damage nullification... The list goes on.

Abilities:

Cloak:

Name Type Key Description Darkforce Cloak Normal Attack LMB Inflict continuous damage on an enemy. Dark Teleportation Secondary Attack RMB Enshroud nearby allies in the Darkforce Dimension, plunging them into the Phased state, making them untargetable and invisible to enemies and granting them a Movement Boost. Light's Embrace Active 1 Shift Switch to Dagger. Terror Cape Active 2 E Deploy a Veil of Darkforce to damage enemies upon touch, applying Blind to narrow their sight and Vulnerability to amplify damage received. Eternal Bond Ultimate Q Perform three rapid dashes, healing allies and damaging enemies along the path. From Shadow To Light Team-Up N/A Cloak And Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light And Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become Invisible.

Dagger:

Name Type Key Description Lightforce Dagger Normal Attack LMB Unleash a bouncing Lightforce Dagger to damage enemies and heal nearby allies. Dagger Storm Secondary Attack RMB Launch a volley of daggers, creating a Healing Over Time field in the impact area. Shadow's Embrace Active 1 Shift Switch to Cloak. Veil Of Lightforce Active 2 E Deploy a Veil of Lightforce to heal allies upon touch and grant them a Healing Boost.

Overwatch equivalent(s): The closest comparison is Moira thanks to the balance of heals and damage, but Cloak And Dagger is one of the few heroes that isn't that similar to any Overwatch character.

Doctor Strange (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Very strong team-wide protection - Requires team cohesion to excel + Portal allows powerful team repositioning for clutch plays - Vulnerable if focused hard Play this character if: You want to set up strong pushes while keeping the entire team protected.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Daggers Of Denak Normal Attack LMB Cast Daggers of Denak forward. Shield Of The Seraphim Secondary Attack RMB Create a protective barrier against damage. Cloak Of Levitation Active 1 Shift Ascend and then enter a brief state of sustained flight. Maelstrom Of Madness Active 2 E Release Dark Magic to deal damage to nearby enemies. Pentagram Of Farallah Active 3 F Open portals between two locations, enabling all units to travel through them. Eye Of Agamotto Ultimate Q Separate nearby enemies' Souls from their bodies. Damage dealt to these Souls is transferred to their physical bodies. Price Of Magic Passive N/A Dark Magic accumulates with every hit on an enemy. If Dark Magic peaks for too long, Doctor Strange will be cursed with Anti-Heal. Gamma Maelstrom Team-Up E Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes Gamma Maelstrom. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Doctor Strange acts as a clear cross between Reinhardt and Symmetra, with his team-wide shield and portal-based repositioning ability.

Groot (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Walls can buy you time and protection - Comparatively high micromanagement + Ult into a Thornlash Wall for high damage - Fairly low damage Play this character if: Constantly throwing up walls to obnoxiously counter flanks and hold chokepoints appeals to you.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Vine Strike Normal Attack LMB Launch vines to attack enemies. Spore Bomb Secondary Attack RMB Throw an explosive Spore Bomb that splits into multiple small explosive spores. Thornlash Wall Active 1 Shift Target a location and grow a Thornlash Wall. When Awakened, it strikes nearby enemies attacked by Groot and his allies. Ironwood Wall Active 2 E Target a location and grow an Ironwood Wall. When the wall is Awakened, damage dealt by Groot and nearby allies grants Groot Bonus Health. Furious Flora Melee V Perform a combo with his arms, and the third strike will slightly Launch Up the hit enemy airborne. Strangling Prison Ultimate Q Fire a massive vine cluster that pulls nearby enemies to its center and Imprisons them. Friendly Shoulder Team-Up N/A Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Groot's wall erecting abilities is similar in some ways to Mei. But his Ultimate? Think more towards Zarya's Graviton Surge.

Hawkeye (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Strongest single-target damage - Very weak to single-target damage himself + Ult enables easy kills against weak foes - Some parts of skillset are substandard Play this character if: Your aim is unerring, and you want more options at close range than Black Widow.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Piercing Arrow Normal Attack LMB Shoot a powerful arrow. Blast Arrow Normal Attack 2 LMB Shoot three explosive arrows. Crescent Slash Active 1 Shift Unsheathe a katana and slash forward, launching up enemies hit. Hypersonic Arrow Active 2 E Shoot a Hypersonic Arrow, dealing two instances of damage to enemies in its path and inflicting them with Slow. This ability can Knock Down flying heroes. Ronin Slash Melee V Swing a wakizashi to strike frontal enemies, deflecting all incoming projectiles. Skyward Leap Mobility Space Perform a double jump in the direction of movement. Hunter's Sight Ultimate Q Capture Afterimages of enemies in his view. Damage dealt to an Afterimage is transferred to the corresponding enemy. Archer's Focus Passive N/A Aim at an enemy to improve focus, enhancing the damage inflicted by Piercing Arrow. Supersensory Vision Team-Up N/A Hawkeye can share his Hunter's Sight with Black Widow, enabling her to catch sight of and damage afterimages of enemies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Clear Hanzo comparison here. Both long-ranged bow-based snipers.

Hela (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + High damage from multiple sources - Mobility options are mediocre + Time-delay attacks can catch foes unawares - Vulnerable while using Ultimate Play this character if: You want a high-DPS Duelist and can rely on teammates to keep you alive.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Nightsword Thorn Normal Attack LMB Throw Nightsword thorns. Piercing Night Secondary Attack RMB Fire multiple Nightsword thorns that detonate after a delay. Astral Flock Active 1 Shift Transform into a Nastrond Crow to glide forth, press again to undo the transformation. Soul Drainer Active 2 E Project an explosive Hel sphere to Stun nearby enemies.. Hel's Descent Mobility Space Hold Space to fall slowly. Goddess Of Death Ultimate Q Soar into the sky and unleash Nastrond Crows from each hand at will. Nastrond Crowstorm Passive N/A Defeating an enemy will generate a Nastrond Crow, exploding after a duration. Queen Of Hel Team-Up N/A When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them Bonus Health if they are still alive.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Hela functions a fair bit like Ashe, with punchy attacks that do great damage at decent range. When she Ults, it's a bit more like Pharah.

Iron Fist (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Powerful and durable at close range - Combos can be learnt, baited, and countered + Highly mobile - Can easily overextend yourself Play this character if: You want to get up in the faces of enemy Duelists and Strategists, tank their attacks, and burst them down fast before retreating.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Jeet Kune Do Normal Attack LMB Strike the targeted enemy with Jeet Kune Do, reducing the cooldown of Block and Strike with every hit. Yat Jee Chung Kuen Situational Attack LMB Dash forward to pursue the targeted enemy and unleash a flurry of attacks. Dragon's Defense Secondary Attack RMB Assume a defensive stance with a boost of Chi to block incoming attacks and gain Damage Reduction, then strike back with Yat Jee Chung Kuen. K'un-Lun Kick Active 1 Shift Dash forward, delivering a flying kick when hitting an enemy or reaching full range, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Damage increases with lower enemy health. Harmony Recovery Active 2 E Cross legs and channel Chi, slowly gaining Bonus Health. Crane Leap Mobility 1 Space Perform up to three consecutive jumps while airborne. Wall Runner Mobility 2 Space Run horizontally along the walls. Living Chi Ultimate Q Become living Chi to boost his speed, damage, and attack range, delivering stronger punches while reducing the cooldown of Dragon's Defense. Chi Absorption Passive N/A Assists in taking down enemies allow him to absorb their Chi and gain Bonus Health. Dragon's Chill Team-Up N/A Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow, transforming her ice power into a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies with chilling damage and applies a slowing effect, while simultaneously healing her allies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Iron Fist's melee focus and damage-blocking skills make him very comparable to Doomfist.

Iron Man (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Very high damage potential - Low HP and weak to snipers + Ultimate is devastating when unleashed - Very predictable in the air Play this character if: You have a dedicated healer who can keep you alive while you rain damage from the sky.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Repulsor Blast Normal Attack LMB Fire nano pulse cannons forward. Unibeam Secondary Attack RMB Fire a unibeam forward. Hyper-Velocity Active 1 Shift Activate Hyper-Velocity state for swift forward flight. Armor Overdrive Active 2 E Activate Armor Overdrive state, enhancing the damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam. Micro-Missile Barrage Active 3 F When Hyper-Velocity or Armor Overdrive is used, Iron Man can launch a missile bombardment. Invincible Pulse Cannon Ultimate Q Fire a devastating pulse cannon in the targeted direction, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact. Gamma Overdrive Team-Up E Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Iron Man is most akin to Pharah - he's a glass cannon who deals massive damage from above. But his movement in the air and Unibeam secondary attack are much more like Echo.

Jeff The Land Shark (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Ult allows you to kamikaze whole teams off the map - Dies quickly to consistent DPS + Strong healing and damage - Enemies will try to pick you off first Play this character if: You want a strong healer with surprisingly good damage and a potentially team-killing Ultimate.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Joyful Splash Normal Attack LMB Unleash a healing splash. Aqua Burst Secondary Attack RMB Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range. Hide And Seek Active 1 Shift Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a Movement Boost. Jeff can heal while submerged and gains the wall-crawl ability. Healing Bubble Active 2 E Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it, granting them Healing Boost and Movement Boost while also launching up nearby enemies. It's Jeff! Ultimate Q Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward. Oblivious Cuteness Passive N/A Reduce damage taken from critical hits. Frozen Spitball Team-Up 1 X Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will. New Friends Team-Up 2 C Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.

Overwatch equivalent(s): While they function differently, Jeff's burrow ability makes him immediately comparable to Venture. Combine that with Moira's Biotic Grasp and orbs for a decent idea of Jeff's focus.

Loki (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Can use every ability in the game - Healing isn't the best + Illusions can sow confusion - Very hard to master Play this character if: You want a versatile and extremely high skill ceiling hero, and/or the enemy team features some game-changing Ultimates for you to steal.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Mystical Missile Normal Attack LMB Fire Mystical Missiles to heal allies or deal damage to enemies. Deception Secondary Attack RMB Become Invisible and conjure an Illusion to deceive enemies. Regeneration Domain Active 1 Shift Use Rune Stones to create a magical field that provides allies Healing and converts incoming damage into further healing. Doppelganger Active 2 E Project an Illusion that can cast some of Loki's abilities. Devious Exchange Active 3 F Swap with the selected Illusion. Backstab Melee V Pull out a dagger to stab enemies, dealing extra damage when attacking an enemy from behind. God Of Mischief Ultimate Q Shapeshift into a targeted ally or enemy hero and use all their abilities except any of their Team-Up Abilities. Laufeyson Reborn Team-Up N/A When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them bonus health if they are still alive.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Loki combines the confusion of Sombra with the ability-stealing Ultimate of Echo.

Luna Snow (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Good multiple-target healing - Lacks the versatility of Cloak & Dagger + Ultimate can render allies nigh-invulnerable - Low survivability when jumped on Play this character if: Your team needs a strong and far-reaching healer who can also make up for a DPS deficit.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Light And Dark Ice Normal Attack LMB Fire ice shots that damage enemies or heal allies. Absolute Zero Secondary Attack RMB Cast a clump of ice to Freeze the hit enemy and restore Health. Ice Arts Active 1 Shift Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own Health. Share The Stage Active 2 E Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others. Fate Of Both Worlds Ultimate Q Take center stage and start dancing! Press to toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them Damage Boost. Cryo Heart Passive 1 N/A Automatically restore Health when casting Ice Arts or Absolute Zero. Smooth Skate Passive 2 N/A Keep moving forward to start ice skating and enable higher jumps. Icy Disco Team-Up 1 N/A Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will. Frozen Chi Team-Up 2 C Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow, transforming her ice power into a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies with chilling damage and applies a slowing effect, while simultaneously healing her allies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Luna's Ultimate turns her into a souped up Lucio with her toggling between different AoE buffs. But her attacks are much more like Zenyatta.

Magik (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Very tanky for a Duelist - Slow attacks and movement + Powerful melee attacks - Abililties can feel underwhelming Play this character if: You like to inexorably approach a target and chop them down with strong attacks, while soaking up damage like no other Duelist.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Soulsword Normal Attack LMB Slash forward with the Soulsword. Eldritch Whirl Situational Attack 1 LMB Spin while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc. Magik Slash Secondary Attack RMB Strike forward and air slash. Demon's Rage Situational Attack 2 RMB Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc. Stepping Discs Active 1 Shift Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement. Become Invincible while teleporting. Umbral Incursion Active 2 E Dash forward and launch up enemies. Darkchild Ultimate Q Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancements to all her abilities. Limbo's Might Passive N/A Convert damage inflicted on enemies into Bonus Health to herself. Disc Master Team-Up N/A When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Magik feels like Brigitte to me - close-range and surprisingly tanky.

Magneto (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Balance of tankiness and team protection - Enemies will learn to avoid damaging your Bulwarks + Very strong with Scarlet Witch - Team protection outmatched by Doctor Strange Play this character if: You have Scarlet Witch on the field, and/or you like the sound of a Vanguard that lacks Strange's team protection but deals more damage.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Iron Volley Normal Attack LMB Fire a volley of magnetic orbs forward. The range of the resulting explosion increases based on distance flown. Mag-Cannon Secondary Attack RMB Convert the iron rings on Magneto's back into a Mag-Cannon and launch a metallic mass forward. Higher stacks of rings increase damage, and full stacks knock back enemies. Metallic Curtain Active 1 Shift Change the magnetic field around to form a metallic curtain, blocking all incoming projectiles. Metal Bulwark Active 2 E Conjure a metal shield around a chosen ally. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto's back. Iron Bulwark Active 3 F Conjure an iron shield around himself. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto's back. Magnetic Descent Mobility Space Hold Space to fall slowly. Meteor M Ultimate Q Draw in all materials around to forge an iron meteor that deals massive damage upon impact. Absorbing enemy projectiles can enhance the meteor's power, yet overloading will cause it to self-destruct. Metallic Fusion Team-Up C Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Magneto's equivalent in OW is clearly Zarya - his Bulwarks are very similar to Zarya's bubbles, and he feeds off the repelled damage like Zarya.

Mantis (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Spore Slumber is situationally brilliant - Low HP and mobility + Decent healing and damage - Healing and damage are both outmatched by other Strategists Play this character if: You're confident in your (and your team's) ability to keep a low HP healer alive while she sedates, heals, and picks off other low-health heroes.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Life Energy Blast Normal Attack LMB Fire an energy thorn and regain one Life Orb after a critical hit.. Healing Flower Secondary Attack RMB Consume Life Orbs to grant allies Healing Over Time. Spore Slumber Active 1 Shift Throw a spore to Sedate the nearest enemy. Allied Inspiration Active 2 E Consume Life Orbs to grant allies a Damage Boost. Natural Anger Active 3 F Consume Life Orbs to grant herself a Damage Boost. Soul Resurgence Ultimate Q Release energy around her while moving, providing Healing Over Time and Movement Boosts for surrounding allies. Excess healing converts to Bonus Health. Nature's Favor Passive N/A Receive a Movement Boost when not injured and Healing Over Time when consuming Life Orbs. Nature's Soul Team-Up N/A Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Thematically Mantis feels like Lifeweaver, but she plays much more like Kiriko with her accurate attacks and reliance on crits.

Moon Knight (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + High multi-target damage - Weak to snipers and high burst damage + Several mobility options - Tricky combos Play this character if: You want a mobile Duelist who can deal high consistent damage to the whole enemy team at once.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Crescent Dart Normal Attack LMB Unleash Crescent Darts forward that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs, dealing damage to enemies. Moon Blade Secondary Attack RMB Launch forward a Moon Blade that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs, dealing damage to enemies. Night Glider Active 1 Shift Hold SHIFT to glide. Ancient Ankh Active 2 E Fire an Ankh to launch up enemies within its radius towards the center. Moonlight Hook Active 3 F Launch a frontal grappling hook that pulls Moon Knight towards it. Triple Eclipse Melee V Perform a combo with his truncheon, and the third strike will launch up the enemy hit slightly. Rising Leap Mobility Space Perform a double jump. Hand Of Khonshu Ultimate Q Open a portal that allows Khonshu to bombard enemies with his talons. Full Moon Team-Up N/A Cloak And Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light And Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become Invisible.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Moon Knight has no strong Overwatch equivalents thanks to his ricocheting attacks, but I spose you could argue his flight draws similarities to Echo.

Namor (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Benefits greatly from critical hits - Low DPS for a Duelist + Monstro Spawn can be annoying - Underwhelming Ultimate Play this character if: You and your team can keep your enemies from picking off your Monstro Spawn long enough for them to become useful.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Trident Of Neptune Normal Attack LMB Throw the trident forward, reducing Aquatic Dominion's cooldown upon enemy impact. Critical hits cause Monstro Spawn to enter a berserk state, gaining increased Attack Speed. Wrath Of The Seven Seas Secondary Attack RMB Launch the trident forward to damage nearby enemies, then direct all Monstro Spawn to perform an enhanced attack on the nearest hit enemy. When the trident hits an enemy, Monstro Spawn to enter a berserk state, gaining increased Attack Speed. Blessing Of The Deep Active 1 Shift Summon a protective barrier while flying upwards. Aquatic Dominion Active 2 E Summon a Monstro Spawn that can autonomously attack enemies. Horn Of Proteus Ultimate Q Summon Giganto to leap atop enemies within range, disabling their mobility abilities. Frozen Spawn Team-Up N/A Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will..

Overwatch equivalent(s): Namor's clear equivalent is Torbjorn, as both supplement their damage with turrets.

Peni Parker (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Strong static defences - Needs the fight to stay in one place + Can deter flankers and block chokepoints - Low survivability for a Vanguard Play this character if: You want to fortify a single area against attacks and give your team a home-ground advantage.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Cyber-Web Cluster Normal Attack LMB Launch forward a Cyber-Web Cluster. Cyber-Web Snare Secondary Attack RMB Cast futuristic webbing that Immobilizes enemies or creates a Cyber-Web. While in the Cyber-Web, gain Healing Over Time and a Movement Boost. Excess healing converts into Bonus Health. Bionic Spider-Nest Active 1 Shift Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs. While in the Cyber-Web, gain Healing Over Time and a Movement Boost. Excess healing converts into Bonus Health. Arachno-Mine Active 2 E Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web. Cyber-Bond Active 3 F Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area or Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback. Wall Crawl Mobility Space HOLD Jump to crawl on vertical surfaces. Spider-Sweeper Ultimate Q Enhance the SP//dr suit, launching up enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly. Armor Expulsion Team-Up C Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Peni Parker's mines offer an easy comparison to Wrecking Ball's Minefield Ultimate, but she stands apart with her very static and defensive skillset.

Psylocke (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Ultimate is powerful and hard to fight - Glass Cannon + High attack damage - Stealth doesn't always make for a good escape Play this character if: You want to breach the enemy team's backline and quickly assassinate low-health foes.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Psionic Crossbow Normal Attack LMB Unleash bolts with psionic crossbows to damage enemies and reduce the cooldowns of all her abilities. Wing Shurikens Secondary Attack RMB Launch a volley of psionic shurikens that stick to enemies, dealing damage and granting herself Bonus Health. Press again to recall the shurikens. Psi-Blade Dash Active 1 Shift Dash forward and slice through enemies along the path with psionic blades. Psychic Stealth Active 2 E Enter stealth and gain a Movement Boost. Dance Of The Butterfly Ultimate Q Slash nearby enemies with a psionic katana, dealing massive damage. Psionic Disc Team-Up C When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Psylocke's Ultimate and attacks feel very similar to Genji, but combined with the invisibility of Sombra.

Rocket Raccoon (Strategist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Rebirth Beacon can change fights - Mobility often isn't enough to make up for low survivability + Ammo Invention is a powerful Team-Up ability - Better healing options elsewhere Play this character if: You want to seriously boost the power of Winter Soldier and/or Punisher.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Bombard Mode Normal Attack LMB Fire energy projectiles that deal damage. Repair Mode Secondary Attack RMB Shoot bouncing spheres to heal allies. Jetpack Dash Active 1 Shift Dash forward. B.R.B. Active 2 E Deploy a Battle Rebirth Beacon that revives a fallen ally and periodically produces armor packs and rocket jet packs. Wild Crawl Mobility 1 Space Hold Space to run on a wall. Flying Ace Mobility 2 Space Hold Space to fall slowly. C.Y.A. Ultimate Q Deploy a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier that grants allies a Damage Boost. Old Friends Team-Up 1 C Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction. Ammo Invention Team-Up 2 Z Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload device in the target direction. Upon entering the device's range, the Punisher and Winter Soldier receive the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Rocket can at times feel quite similar to Baptiste, with his healing projectiles and a Rebirth Beacon in place of an Immortality Field.

Scarlet Witch (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Can buff Magneto - Hard to survive against dedicated attackers + Good if allowed to consistently damage enemy tanks - Other Duelists offer higher DPS Play this character if: Magneto is your Vanguard, and/or you need consistent DPS against the enemy tank.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Chaos Control Normal Attack LMB Unleash Chaos Magic on enemies to deal damage based on a percentage of their Max Health and restore Chaos Energy. Chthonian Burst Secondary Attack RMB Consume Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles, damaging enemies. Mystic Projection Active 1 Shift Enter the Phased state for free-flight. Press again to exit early. Dark Seal Active 2 E Land a hit on a target or the scene, or press E to generate a Force Field that periodically Stuns enemies within range. Telekinesis Mobility Space Hold Space to fall slowly. Reality Erasure Ultimate Q Engage in free-flight while charging energy, then unleash it to deal massive damage. Chaotic Bond Team-Up N/A Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Scarlet Witch enjoys the siphoning attack of Moira, and her Mystic Projection is a similar sort of escape tool to Moira's Fade. Her Ultimate is more like a D.Va Ult, though.

Spider-Man (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Extremely high mobility - Very hard to master + Can pull enemies into the void - Vulnerable to foes with air-counter abilities Play this character if: You want a highly mobile, high skill ceiling Duelist who excels at picking off lone targets.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Spider-Power Normal Attack LMB Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. Cyber-Web Cluster Secondary Attack RMB Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy. Web-Swing Active 1 Shift Shoot a strand of webbing to swing.. Get Over Here! Active 2 E Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead. Amazing Combo Active 3 F Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. Thrip And Flip Mobility 1 Space Perform a double jump. Wall Crawl Mobility 2 Space Press Space to wall crawl, and while crawling, left-click to sprint. Spectacular Spin Ultimate Q Launch Web-Clusters all around to damage and Stun enemies. Spider-Sense Passive N/A Give a warning of enemies that have been around. Suit Expulsion Team-Up 1 C Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back. Extra Web-Fluid Team-Up 2 N/A Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can slingshot it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly ensnaring and damaging enemies caught in the blast.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Think of a mostly airborne Sombra and you're getting close. But Spider-Man can also grapple enemies like Roadhog, and his AoE Ultimate is a bit like a less-damaging Reaper Ult that also roots enemies in place.

Squirrel Girl (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Best hero for splash damage - Tricky to make full use of Mammal Bond + Strong stun potential - Vulnerable to snipers and strong burst damage Play this character if: You need an option for weakening the entire enemy team at once and picking off isolated Strategists/Duelists.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Burst Acorn Normal Attack LMB Shoot bouncing Burst Acorns. Squirrel Blockade Secondary Attack RMB Launch an acorn to unleash Squirrel Guards, Imprisoning the first hit enemy. Tail Bounce Active 1 Shift Rocket upwards with a bounce of her tail. Mammal Bond Active 2 E Reload Burst Acorns and can use an ability without cooldown once in a short duration. Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami Ultimate Q Summon a horde of squirrels to charge forward, dealing damage while bouncing against structures. Webbed Acorn Team-Up C Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can slingshot it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly ensnaring and damaging enemies caught in the blast.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Squirrel Girl was clearly modelled after Junkrat, with her lobbing explosive attacks, vertical mobility, and stun. All she lacks is the burst damage of Junk's Ult.

Star-Lord (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Hard to pin down - Requires good ammo management + Decent in 1v1 fights - Mediocre sustained DPS Play this character if: You like flanking and hit-and-run attacks with a highly mobile hero.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Element Guns Normal Attack LMB Shoot enemies with dual Element Guns. Stellar Shift Secondary Attack RMB Dodge in the direction of movement and swiftly reload. Rocket Propulsion Active 1 Shift Consume energy to gain a Movement Boost and soar forward. Blaster Barrage Active 2 E Fire a frenzy of shots, causing damage to enemies within range.. Galactic Legend Ultimate Q Engage in free-flight and lock onto enemies in sight. Leader's Soul Team-Up N/A Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Star-Lord's weapons are pretty much exactly Tracer's. And both heroes are extremely mobile. But the lock-on Ultimate is more like Soldier: 76, and his Blaster Barrage is a small version of Reaper's Ultimate.

Storm (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Ultimate can be situationally devastating - Low DPS for a Duelist + Can be tricky to escape her at close range - Slow and predictable Play this character if: You have strong healing allies and your team could benefit from area-of-effect buffs.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Wind Blade Normal Attack LMB Launch forward-piercing Wind Blades. Bolt Rush Secondary Attack RMB Unleash a lightning bolt forward. Weather Control Active 1 Shift Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost. Goddess Boost Active 2 E Channel the power of the weather to empower Storm: Tornado grants a Movement Boost and inflicts Slow on enemies; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage. Omega Hurricane Ultimate Q Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage. Charged Gale Team-Up C Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Storm's ever-present buffing aura puts me in mind of Lucio, but her free flight and focus on damage adds a bit of Pharah into the mix too.

The Punisher (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + High DPS at any range - Vulnerable to flank attacks + Ult is very hard to face - Mobility options aren't great for escaping Play this character if: You want a simple, high DPS hero who can slot into any team comp.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Adjudication Normal Attack 1 LMB Fire at enemies with Adjudication, his Automatic Rifle. Deliverance Normal Attack 2 LMB Fire at enemies with Deliverance, his Shotgun. Scourge Grenade Secondary Attack RMB Throw a smoke grenade forward to obscure enemy vision and leap backward. Vantage Connection Active 1 Shift Launch a hook to generate a cable that enables the Punisher to move rapidly by pressing F. Culling Turret Active 2 E Deploy a Culling Turret that grounds Punisher and blocks damage from the front while dealing massive damage. Final Judgement Ultimate Q Unleash two Gatling guns and missiles to attack enemies. Warrior's Gaze Passive N/A Retain vision of enemies that disappear from view for a short duration. Infinite Punishment Team-Up N/A Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload device in the target direction. Upon entering the device's range, the Punisher and Winter Soldier receive the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Punisher's consistent DPS and static turret mode makes him a cross between Soldier: 76 and Bastion.

Thor (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Good damage while Awakened - Deceptively complex toolkit + Storm Surge is good for closing distance - Mobility and survivability make diving risky Play this character if: You have good resource management and need a Vanguard that balances offence and defence.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Mjolnir Bash Normal Attack LMB Wield Mjolnir to strike enemies. When Awakened, Thor can launch lightning arc waves to deal damage. Hammer Throw Secondary Attack RMB Throw Mjolnir forward which then returns. Storm Surge Active 1 Shift Hold to spin Mjolnir before dashing forward and knocking back enemies. Lightning Realm Active 2 E Summon lightning that restores Thorforce based on the number of hit enemies. Awakening Rune Active 3 F Consume Thorforce to enter the Awakened state, granting Bonus Health and enhancing Mjolnir Bash. God Of Thunder Ultimate Q Soar upwards and smite the ground after charging for a duration, inflicting damage on enemies within range. Thorforce Passive N/A Consume Thorforce to gain Bonus Health. Landing Mjolnir Bash on an enemy instantly recharges Thorforce. Odinson Reborn Team-Up 1 N/A When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them bonus health if they are still alive. Thunderous Deity Team-Up 2 N/A Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Thor is a mix of multiple OW tanks. His Storm Surge acts a bit like Doomfist's Rocket Punch, but his charge-into-melee playstyle is reminiscent of Reinhardt.

Venom (Vanguard)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Highly mobile - Venom Swing can be finicky + Highly survivable - Mediocre left-click damage Play this character if: You want a mobile and tanky Vanguard, and you have a good healer on-hand.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Dark Predation Normal Attack LMB Unleash tentacles forward to attack enemies. Cellular Corrosion Secondary Attack RMB Unleash tentacles to Slow enemies within reach. Enemies unable to break free in time will suffer damage. Venom Swing Active 1 Shift Launch webbing forward, allowing for a singular swing in the desired direction. Symbiotic Resilience Active 2 E Generate Bonus Health against damage. The lower Venom's Health, the greater the Bonus Health generated. Frenzied Arrival Active 3 F Dash to the target location from a certain height. Upon landing, damage nearby enemies, launching them up toward the landing point. Alien Biology Mobility Space Press Space to wall crawl, and while crawling, left-click to sprint. Feast Of The Abyss Ultimate Q Burrow underground for free movement. After a duration or by left-clicking, devour enemies above to deal damage based on the enemy's current health and generate equivalent Bonus Health. Touch Of Klyntar Team-Up N/A Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Venom's proclivity for diving in and out of the enemy team's backline makes him very similar to Winston.

Winter Soldier (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Extreme single-target burst damage - Easily burst down + Potentially team-killing Ultimate - Limited mobility options Play this character if: You want a strong sniper with massive Ult potential and more margin for error than other snipers.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Roterstern Normal Attack LMB Fire explosive rounds with his blaster, Roterstern, damaging the target hit and enemies behind them. Bionic Hook Secondary Attack RMB Charge up and launch a hook with his bionic arm, reeling in the first target hit and enemies lurking behind. Trooper's Fist Active 1 Shift Dash forward, seizing enemies along the path and launching up enemies at the end of the dash. Tainted Voltage Active 2 E Charge up and launch a powerful electrical punch with the bionic arm in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies within range and Slowing them. This ability can Knock Down flying heroes. Kraken Impact Ultimate Q Leap high, then dash forward and slam down with the bionic arm, dealing damage to enemies in range, marking them for Culling. Marked enemies will perish instantly if their health falls below a certain threshold, recharging the bionic arm for another Kraken Impact within a short period. Ceaseless Charge Passive N/A Roterstern reloads automatically while the bionic arm is in action, granting Bonus Health to the Winter Soldier. Infinite Grit Team-Up N/A Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload device in the target direction. Upon entering the device's range, the Punisher and Winter Soldier receive the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Overwatch equivalent(s): Combine Cassidy's punchy damage and Roadhog's grapple with an Ultimate more like a repeating Doomfist Meteor Strike.

Wolverine (Duelist)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NetEase Games

Strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses + Decently tanky for a Duelist - Can't quite match Iron Fist's toolkit + Good at chasing down foes - Requires Rage to become truly strong Play this character if: You want a flexible melee Duelist who can quickly close gaps and punish isolated foes.

Abilities:

Name Type Key Description Savage Claw Normal Attack LMB Slash with Adamantium claws for a Claw Strike. Unleashing Feral Leap will enhance it to Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period. Vicious Rampage Secondary Attack RMB Dash forward and unleash a Claw Strike. Feral Leap Active 1 Shift Leap like an animal to snatch the first enemy upon impact and Smash them to the ground. Unleashing this ability will enhance his normal attack to Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period. Undying Animal Active 2 E Unleash a fierce howl to briefly reduce incoming damage. Last Stand Ultimate Q Knock enemies ahead airborne and spiral through the air, sweeping up enemies along the path and delivering a devastating impact at the landing point. Regenerative Healing Factor Passive 1 N/A Begin to heal and rise with a hefty Bonus Health, shaking off all debuffs. After a brief moment, any remaining Bonus Health morphs into a one-off heal, zeroing out his Rage. Assists in KOs reduce this cooldown. Berserker Rage Passive 2 N/A Rage builds when Wolverine attacks or takes hits, boosting the damage of his Claw Strikes and the Bonus Health from his regenerative healing factor. Metal Cannonball Team-Up C Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other. Once both parties confirm, Hulk can lift Wolverine and press the key to hurl him forward.

Overwatch equivalent(s): This link is more tenuous, but Wolverine's close range combos and mobility make him comparable to Genji.