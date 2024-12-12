What are the best characters in Marvel Rivals right now? It's always a tough question with games like Marvel Rivals, not only because the roster and hero abilities are ever-changing, but because a tier list of heroes naturally changes over time as you climb higher up the player skill ladder. But will that stop us? Clearly not!

Free-to-play team-based hero shooter Marvel Rivals has launched with a grand total of 33 iconic Marvel heroes to choose between, and while the balance on the whole has been fairly decent so far, a meta is still starting to emerge. Fans of Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk may be a little disappointed, but they're not quite the powerhouses they are in the MCU. And meanwhile, unexpected entrances like Jeff The Land Shark and Squirrel Girl are getting all manner of attention right now. And not just because Marvel fans be thirsty.

In the guide below, you can read through our full Marvel Rivals tier list, ranking all 33 characters from best to worst. Further down, we've also included a write-up on each hero, their strengths and weaknesses, and why they are ranked as they are in the current meta.

Marvel Rivals tier list of best characters

There are many different factors to consider when ranking the current Marvel Rivals character roster from best to worst. You must consider both the quality and the quantity of game-winning opportunities that playing as each character will give you, as well as how easy or challenging they might be to utilise properly. This is intended to be a tier list to help fairly new players get to grips with the roster, so it doesn't reflect the very top levels of Marvel Rivals play. To take two random examples, Iron Fist's effectiveness drops as player skill increases, while Spider-Man's effectiveness dramatically increases with player skill.

Hopefully though, this tier list can help you to make more sense of the current meta in Marvel Rivals, and give you a more informed opinion on who you might want to learn to play next. Just remember: even D-Tier heroes can be used to great effect with enough practice and communication; and even S-Tier heroes can be a liability to your team if you play them ineffectively and neglect your team.

So, if you're looking to start off your Marvel Rivals journey slightly ahead of the game, here is our current Marvel Rivals tier list ranking all 33 characters from best to worst in the current meta:

S-Tier: The best characters in Marvel Rivals. Jeff The Land Shark (Strategist) Adam Warlock (Strategist) Iron Fist (Duelist) Winter Soldier (Duelist) Squirrel Girl (Duelist) Venom (Vanguard) Cloak And Dagger (Strategist)

The best characters in Marvel Rivals. A-Tier: Consistently powerful characters and/or game-changing abilities. Doctor Strange (Vanguard) Moon Knight (Duelist) Hawkeye (Duelist) Luna Snow (Strategist) Captain America (Vanguard) Black Widow (Duelist) Magneto (Vanguard) Loki (Strategist) Psylocke (Duelist) The Punisher (Duelist)

Consistently powerful characters and/or game-changing abilities. B-Tier: Solid heroes that can excel with enough practice. Mantis (Strategist) Wolverine (Duelist) Magik (Duelist) Spider-Man (Duelist) Hela (Duelist) Scarlet Witch (Duelist) Groot (Vanguard) Iron Man (Duelist)

Solid heroes that can excel with enough practice. C-Tier: Strong, but often outperformed by others in their role. Star-Lord (Duelist) Peni Parker (Vanguard) Black Panther (Duelist) Rocket Raccoon (Strategist) Storm (Duelist)

Strong, but often outperformed by others in their role. D-Tier: Still playable, but less relevant in the current meta. Thor (Vanguard) Bruce Banner/Hulk (Vanguard) Namor (Duelist)

Still playable, but less relevant in the current meta.

Jeff The Land Shark

Jeff's kamikaze team-swallowing Ultimate is the greatest menace in Marvel Rivals right now.

Jeff is a strong contender for not just the most powerful Strategist but the all-round best character in Marvel Rivals at the moment. He simply does too many things extremely well. His left-click heal is a penetrating heal that can replenish the whole team in a single spray, and his right-click is a surprisingly strong attack for a support-focused hero. His other abilities all serve to make him far more survivable than you'd expect for a dedicated healer. And by now everyone knows about Jeff's famous party trick of swallowing half the enemy team and kamikaze-ing himself off the nearest ledge. It's an obnoxiously powerful ability that can completely change the course of a battle, and it doesn't take much skill to use either. Combine that with his and Adam Warlock's team-up ability, and Jeff can even be revived after his kamikaze, leading to some near-effortless team wipes in matches where they're both being employed by capable teammates.

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock can easily turn losing fights into winning ones with his resurrection and heal combos.

Adam Warlock's constant danger is that everyone is learning to focus him first, because he's just too powerful to be kept alive during a teamfight. Not only are his healing abilities all geared towards keeping the entire team fighting fit with very little effort, but his group resurrection Ultimate is quite obviously a game-changer when used at the right moment. It's very hard to convincingly win a fight with Adam on the opposite team, unless you deal with him right away. And with a good team taking the heat off him, that's a tall order. The cherry on top is that Adam's left-click and right-click attacks are both startlingly powerful, allowing him to output as much damage as some Duelists in 1v1 situations. If you've been avoiding Strategists until now, Adam and Jeff are your clear starting points for realising just how dominant the "support" heroes can be in Marvel Rivals.

Iron Fist

Iron Fist is one of the strongest 1v1 Duelists in the game right now.

S-Tier Duelist Iron Fist is an absolute nuisance, and one of the most baffling heroes to try and play against right now in Marvel Rivals. His game plan is to use his high mobility (wall-running and triple-jumping) to get right up in the face of a squishy Duelist or Strategist, bait them into attacking him while his Dragon's Defense is up, and then unleash his devastating combo of punches and kicks to end the fight quickly while his damage reduction and bonus health are at their peak. Iron Fist's abilities synergise seamlessly together to allow him to 1v1 nearly any equivalent-health hero in the game and end up on top. He requires a bit of practice to avoid confusing his multiple similar moves in the heat of the moment, but after that he's one of the scariest characters to find yourself facing alone.

Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier has insane damage potential and can wipe out the whole team by himself if the stars align correctly.

Winter Soldier tends to go underappreciated in the current meta, until he wows the entire lobby with a single-handed team wipe. In Overwatch terms, he combines the quick sharpshooting potential of Cassidy with the hook-and-reel of Roadhog, and some sort of demonic take on Doomfist's Ultimate which instantly refreshes if he earns a kill with it. You need a steady hand and good ability usage to make the most of Bucky's skillset, because despite only having three shots per reload, using any of his abilities will instantly reload his gun. There's a very high skill ceiling here, but at the same time it's extremely easy to take advantage of the chaos of a team brawl to Ult your way through the entire enemy's roster, one spectacular Kraken Impact at a time. Winter Soldier's only real downside is his low mobility, but more often than not you can stand your ground and use your extreme damage potential to clutch even a losing fight. He's not easy to master, but he is a master when it comes to Duelists.

Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl is entirely too easy to play as, considering the damage she can output.

There's been a lot written (and drawn) about Squirrel Girl since Marvel Rivals released. This comparatively little-known Marvel character has shot to the top of not just the popularity contest but the meta thanks to her low-skill-floor explosive artillery role, which borrows more than a few ideas from Overwatch's Junkrat. She's at her weakest when drawn into a 1v1, but when the focus is not on her, there are few better heroes for quickly weakening the entire enemy team or picking off a key target with the easy-to-master combo of Squirrel Blockade and an endless supply of Burst Acorns. It's tempting to call her a "noob-killer", one of those heroes that only excels against players who are new to the game. And she does excel at that, very much, so. But Squirrel Girl's Mammal Bond gives her kit a surprising amount of flexibility, allowing you to double up on Tail Bounces for quick escapes, or lock down multiple threats at once for some quick hit-and-run kills.

Venom

Venom is easily the strongest dive tank Vanguard in Marvel Rivals.

Venom is the very definition of a dive tank. He's by far the most mobile Vanguard, thanks to the incredible power of his Venom Swing to get in and out of trouble. He soaks up a tonne of damage, and as long as you save his Symbiotic Resilience for the right moment, it can sometimes feel impossible to kill him. His area-of-effect attacks (both Frenzied Arrival and his Ultimate, Feast Of The Abyss) serve to weaken the enemy team and sow chaos and panic, giving him the freedom to use his more focused attacks to take out high value, low health enemies while shrugging off attacks from their allies. And then he can press a button to earn massive bonus health and swing away to avoid the comeuppance that generally comes with diving that deep into the enemy team's backline. Venom is very hard to deal with, and earns his place as the premier Vanguard in Marvel Rivals right now.

Cloak And Dagger

Cloak And Dagger are a complex hero to learn, but they have enormous potential.

Cloak And Dagger is not a character that you will play very well to begin with, and that's okay. Twice the number of heroes in a single character? That means twice the complexity. But spend time with them, and they'll repay your patience with some absolutely game-changing opportunities. Cloak's Dark Teleportation can shield the entire team from otherwise devastating ultimates, and his Terror Cape is the only ability currently in Marvel Rivals which amplifies received damage - and it can affect the entire enemy team at once. Meanwhile, switching to Cloak gives you a selection of fairly strong healing abilities. Alone, they wouldn't be S-Tier. But the flexibility that switching between them affords makes them an incredibly dangerous, potentially match-winning force in the hands of a player who can juggle both heroes effectively.

Doctor Strange

Few heroes are better at keeping the team alive and healthy than Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange is probably the strongest Vanguard for directly protecting his team. The current meta seems to slightly favour Venom's dive-tank approach, but Doctor Strange earns his second-place spot in the Vanguard roster with his two game-changing abilities: the Shield Of The Seraphim, which provides a Reinhardt-esque cover for the whole team to hide behind; and his iconic portals, which he can use to reposition the entire team in seconds if the need arises. Strange really excels with a team who plays together, so he may end up offering a frustrating experience if you're playing with random allies that like to go off and do their own thing. But when everyone rallies around Strange, there are few heroes that offer a more concrete route to victory. His abilities are just extremely solid.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight's ricocheting attacks and very high mobility make him a nasty Duelist to face.

Moon Knight's power comes from his ricocheting attacks, and the fact that he can place down an Ankh to act as another ricochet point, allowing him to aim for a completely static target (as opposed to a tiny sprinting one) and still deal full damage. As long as you learn not to panic in heated moments, Moon Knight is a fantastic 1v1 character thanks to this Ankh, and when he's in danger he has a variety of synergistic movement abilities (double-jump, grappling hook, and cape glide) to help him reposition and stay alive. He's still squishy, like most Duelists, but he probably has the greatest chance of winning a 1v1 fight out of any Duelist except perhaps Iron Fist.

Hawkeye

If you want to delete enemy heroes with a single shot, Hawkeye is your go-to hero.

Hawkeye's ability to snipe unsuspecting backline enemies is nearly unparalleled in Marvel Rivals. His charged bow shots deal more damage than Winter Soldier's or even Black Widow's shots, and a well-placed headshot can kill almost any Duelist or Strategist in the game. His Ultimate also allows you to deal very consistent heavy damage to whomever he likes, and from the enemy's perspective it can be very easy to overlook Hawkeye as a threat when this is happening. And when timed right, his deflecting melee attack can make him seem much tankier than he really is. The thing is, while Hawkeye's abilities are very straightforward, they're so reliant on timing, accuracy, and skill that he can often end up being a liability unless you really know what you're doing with him. Still, an accurate Hawkeye is an absolute terror.

Luna Snow

Luna Snow has fantastic healing potential which effortlessly splits across multiple allies.

Luna Snow's Ultimate gives her two of the most powerful team-buffing abilities in one. The ability to toggle between a 250 HP/s heal and a 40% damage boost in a large area around you makes her an enormous asset in any major teamfight. Marvel Rivals is a very burst-heavy game at the moment, but even so, it's extremely difficult to burst down an enemy while they are being healed by Luna. Her other abilities give her a lot of versatility in healing even far-flung team members, with her Ice Arts able to penetrate multiple targets to heal and damage simultaneously, and her Share The Stage allowing her to give more mobile flanking heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Fist a good amount of healing per second while Luna remains focused on healing key targets like her team's tank(s). She's fairly easy to learn, and has massive potential in most matches.

Captain America

Captain America offers players a very strong balance between damage and survivability.

Captain America, as you might expect, is a very well-balanced and powerful Vanguard. His shield offers you a lot of power both in offensive and defensive situations, and his Dash, Leap, Slam combo gives him a lot of mobility for a tank. It's quite challenging to stay alive while Cap is focusing you in melee range, and if you try to disengage, he has multiple options. He can leap into you to close the distance, or he can fire off his shield for an extra burst of ranged damage to finish you off as you attempt to run. His role, in Vanguard terms, lies somewhere between Doctor Strange and Venom. His Dash and Leap do allow him to dive quite effectively at times, and with a decent Strategist behind him, it can be extremely difficult to burst him down before he ends up doing major damage to the team with his ricocheting attacks and his Freedom Charge Ult.

Black Widow

Black Widow's sniper rifle makes her an ever-present threat in the current meta.

To no one's surprise, Black Widow's main asset is her Red Room Rifle. To the uninitiated, she's Marvel Rivals' version of Widowmaker, armed with a powerful scoped sniper rifle that can very quickly eliminate Duelists and Strategists, but whose effectiveness is limited when she allows enemies to get close to her. It's a curious one, because Black Widow is designed to have fallback options in case of melee-range trouble. Her Edge Dancer spinning kick can knock back enemies that get too close, and her dash and jump theoretically gives her the mobility to escape. The truth is that neither of these will consistently stop a determined Duelist from tracking you down and killing you. But Black Widow's sniping potential is still so powerful that she can only be classed as A-Tier in my mind.

Magneto

Magneto is a powerful and versatile Vanguard, particularly when buffed by Scarlet Witch.

Magneto is another Vanguard all-rounder, with a variety of defensive abilities and enough offensive potential to punish enemies that stay within his range. That offensive potential is dialled up to 11 when combined with Scarlet Witch, whose team-up ability gives Magneto's primary attack greatly increased range and damage. Magneto's main strength and weakness is that the more damage he absorbs with his Bulwark shields, the greater his damage output. It allows him to at times deliver startling amounts of damage, but on the flipside, decent opponents will know to limit the amount of damage they send at those Bulwarks, keeping Magneto as weak as possible. Despite this built-in weakness, Magneto is a solid pick who can seriously increase the survivability of his team using a fairly simple and intuitive skillset.

Loki

Loki's Ultimate-stealing ability gives him the highest skill ceiling in the game.

Loki is one of the hardest characters in Marvel Rivals to master. This guy's skill ceiling is higher than any other hero, because his Ultimate allows him to transform into any ally or enemy he sees, and use all their abilities (including Ultimates). This is obviously an ability with enormous potential, but it requires a hell of a lot of knowledge and game sense to pick the right character for the right moment, and then use their abilities in the correct ways for the situation. Ult aside, the other part of Loki's skillset also adds a huge amount of complexity. His duplicates offer extra damage and confusion, as well as a good escape tool at times if you can position a duplicate in such a way that you can teleport to it when trouble reaches you. Loki's potential is huge, but it's extremely tricky to use his skills very effectively.

Psylocke

Psylocke offers high damage and an Ultimate that can tear through unprepared backline heroes.

Psylocke is a menace thanks mainly to her Ultimate, which is hard for new players to read and even harder for them to counter. Clearly modelled after Genji from Overwatch, Psylocke is a highly mobile hero thanks to her multiple charges of dash, and her shuriken primary attack deals very high DPS at mid-to-close range. She's hard to pin down, and when she lets loose her Ultimate on a group, it's very likely that at least a couple of enemy Duelists or Strategists are going to die before they can do a thing to save themselves. The downside is that Psylocke herself is quite squishy, even despite her right-click attack offering her some bonus health as a buffer. She's very strong at picking off members of a team, but in a 1v1 against another Duelist, it's a toss-up.

The Punisher

The Punisher's simple and intuitive arsenal of guns makes him a formidable fighter in any match.

There's a reason The Punisher is the character you're given in the tutorial. His skillset is incredibly simple, intuitive, easy to follow. He's Marvel Rivals' equivalent of Soldier 76. His gameplan is quite simply: lots of sustained firepower. Everything in his arsenal supports this. He can switch between the solid DPS of his assault rifle to the powerful burst potential of his shotgun, and his turret allows him to continue outputting damage from behind cover, at the cost of rendering him very vulnerable to flank attacks. And when Punisher's Ultimate is in effect, most enemy heroes will have no choice but to hide to avoid dying very quickly to the incredible damage of those two gatling guns. It's a simple skillset that is brutishly powerful enough to earn Punisher an A-Tier slot in our tier list.

Mantis

A strong all-rounder, Mantis is only slightly overshadowed by the very best Strategists.

Mantis has a strong single-target buffing skillset which involves both a strong healing factor (Healing Flower) and a decent damage boost (Allied Inspiration). Generally speaking, the current meta favours Strategists that can heal the entire team at once rather than an individual ally, which is why Mantis has slipped into the very top of our B-Tier. However, she is still a very strong Strategist pick who can also hold her own in a fight with a powerful left-click attack that rivals some Duelists in strength. Mantis's Ultimate is quite similar to Luna's area-of-effect heal, but while Luna has the stronger heal, Mantis overflows the healing into bonus health, which can add some much-needed temporary tankiness to squishy characters.

Wolverine

Wolverine follows Iron Fist's example in closing distance very quickly.

Wolverine is a strong Duelist who is unfortunately slightly outmatched by Iron Fist at the moment, which is why he's high-B-Tier right now. His gameplan is the same: quickly close the distance towards a vulnerable foe, preferably a low-HP Duelist or Strategist in the backline, and make use of Wolverine's high-damage combos and stronger-than-average survivability for a Duelist to finish them off. His cooldowns are fairly low, potentially giving you the flexibility to dive in and out of combat before you get in too much trouble, but it's not a sure thing; it's quite easy to overcommit with Wolverine, so it's best to keep one of your mobility abilities in your back pocket for an escape. When given time and space for consistent damage to build up his Rage, Wolverine can be brilliant. But it can take some careful positioning and timing to ensure you aren't punished for your attacks.

Magik

Magik's unusually high tankiness puts her in a unique position as a Duelist.

Magik is a slow, hard-hitting, unusually tanky and survivable Duelist. She's a bit underrated at the moment, because a lot of newer players don't realise how long she can spend in the line of fire, tanking attacks and dealing high damage with her sword strikes - each of which gives her bonus health, hence the tankiness. Not everything in her skillset is a win - I consider Demon's Rage to be a bit of a nothing ability - but her portal gives her some good dodging and distance-closing power, and the simplicity of the rest of her kit makes it easier for anyone to pick her up, run at an enemy Duelist, and just hack away at them until they die.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man's movement gives him a huge skill ceiling, but can also be his undoing.

Spider-Man has enormous potential, if you can master his movement and all the hidden tricks up his sleeve. If you can do that, then your own personal Spider-Man will likely be high A-Tier. The trick is getting that good with him. Spider-Man obviously has great mobility and excels at locking down threats with his webbing, and darting around to pick off backline targets. He also has the fan-favourite ability to reel in enemies while hovering off the edge of the map, sending them plummetting to their death while he swings back to safety. Aside from the complexity of his combos, the difficulty comes in keeping himself out of harm's way. It's easy to feel hard to pin down while you're swinging above the action, but you're actually highly vulnerable to sniping Duelists, particularly those with abilities that can knock enemies out of the air.

Hela

Hela has plenty of damage to output, but she can be burst down fairly easily.

Hela lives up to her name as the goddess of death with her wide range of high-damage abilities, some of which are very hard to see coming before it's too late. Her Nightsword Thorns offer a very consistent way to deal very high damage to Vanguards to burst them down and leave the team vulnerable. She's also probably the most likely hero in Marvel Rivals to kill you after she herself has died due to her multiple time-delay damage abilities. She's a solid pick, as is the case with all the B-Tier characters in this tier list. The only reason she isn't higher is because she lacks mobility, is quite vulnerable when using her Ultimate, and can't quite match the ferocious burst potential of other snipers like Winter Soldier and Hawkeye.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch's DPS is great at whittling down tanky enemies, but other areas of her skillset are a bit underwhelming.

Scarlet Witch may be a terrifyingly powerful force in the comics and the MCU, but in the current meta of Marvel Rivals, she ranks solidly in the middle. Her strengths include some very consistent damage potential, which is based on the target's max health and is therefore a great pick for whittling down tanky Vanguards. Her Team-Up ability is also fairly strong, offering Magneto a greatly improved left-click attack. Where she falls down a little is her lack of defence against being quickly burst down. Her only escape ability is her Mystic Projection, which is great for avoiding a second or so of damage, but it doesn't give her much opportunity to actually disengage against a dedicated opponent. Her Ultimate is devastating, but it also has a long wind-up, so you need to use it under the right circumstances as it's one of the easiest for the enemy team to cancel simply by bursting you down before you fully charge the explosion.

Groot

Groot's Mei-esque wall building toolkit is obnoxious but not amazingly powerful.

Groot has a finicky skillset which relies on a few too many things being done in just the right way in order for him to reach his full potential. With perfect use of his walls he can nearly double his damage and up his max health to a maximum of 1100 instead of his base 850 HP. But it's all very dependent on what's happening around both Groot and his walls. He's great for holding chokepoints at particular moments during a Convoy push, for example, but a focused team will quickly take down these walls, and if you know what you're doing, you'll understand the capabilities of an enemy Groot's wall and distance yourself from it or focus it to nullify his advantage. Having said that, Groot's Ultimate keeps him solidly in B-Tier, as it's quick, easy to use, and delivers very high area-of-effect damage, particularly when you use it to send enemies into a group of Thornlash Walls.

Iron Man

A glass cannon in the extreme, Iron Man packs enormous damage but can be killed very easily.

Iron Man delivers a lot of sustained damage, even for a Duelist. His left-click and right-click attacks are very potent indeed, even before overcharging them with Armor Overdrive. If he's left alone, he can wreak havoc. And his Ultimate has near-team-killing potential. Why, then, is he down in B-Tier? Like Pharah from Overwatch, his flight makes him a very easy target for snipers and burst attacks, and in the air his movements are much more predictable than a hero on the ground. Particularly when playing as a hero that can tear characters from the sky, like Winter Soldier, Iron Man is one of the easiest characters in the game to eliminate. If there were a single glass cannon in Marvel Rivals, it would be Iron Man. Be very careful with him.

Star-Lord

Star-Lord has a good set of skills, but lacks the consistency in delivering damage that top-tier Duelists enjoy.

Tracer fans will feel very much at home playing as Star-Lord. His fast-firing, low-capacity dual firearms are powerful, but easy to misuse. His dodge and flight abilities - yeah, fair enough, they're pretty great. They feel great, and they give Star-Lord a lot of mobility, which he needs, being so squishy. Where he falls a bit flat is his Blaster Barrage, which deals nowhere near enough damage to be considered a worthy alternative to just shooting your pistols at the enemy. His Ultimate, Galactic Legend, gives him 8 seconds of free-flight and auto-lock-on perfect accuracy with his pistols, which is great, as long as you stay alive long enough to make use of it. He's a good flanker, but in my experience it often feels like he lacks the reliable damage output to be considered one of the greats.

Peni Parker

Peni Parker's proclivity for fortifying an area is fascinating but ultimately unsuited to the current meta.

Peni Parker occupies a strange space in the Vanguard meta right now. Her toolkit is built around static defences that synergise together to create a home-ground advantage for her team. When the floor is littered with Cyber-Webs and invisible Arachno-Mines, it's a very dangerous prospect for the enemy team to attack, and Peni can output a lot of damage to the enemy team if they dare approach. But the meta in Marvel Rivals isn't really favouring this approach at the moment. Peni herself is not the tankiest of Vanguards, and a decent team will know to keep their distance from her webs and whittle her down from afar. It's a unique set of abilities that's worth playing around with, but they don't make her the most powerful Vanguard right now.

Black Panther

Black Panther is hard to pin down, but he often doesn't do the job as well as Iron Fist or Wolverine.

Black Panther's greatest strength is his ability to dash through enemies while fighting them and make himself hard to keep track of in the heat of the moment. Both his primary abilities allow him to dash forward while dealing damage, and this is generally enough to give him the advantage against new players who aren't accustomed to this type of movement. I'd argue, however, that the rest of BP's toolkit is a bit underwhelming compared to other options offered by higher-ranked Duelists, and once you're a bit more used to Black Panther's movement abilities, he becomes a lot easier to deal with. He still has his place in the meta, but that place - and you may hate me for saying this - is pretty much just "discount Wolverine".

Rocket Raccoon

Strong competition in the Strategist role forces us to look harshly on Rocket's survivability.

Rocket Raccoon is actually not a bad hero at all. His healing orbs offer decent healing to multiple allies at once, his toolkit is simple and easy to use, and his Rebirth Beacon can situationally turn the tide of a bad teamfight. What's more, his Ultimate provides a great temporary damage boost to allies, and his team-up ability buffs the damage output of Winter Soldier and The Punisher quite significantly. The only reason Rocket is so low in this tier list is because the Strategists in the current meta are so strong across the board. Even with his dash, Rocket is just so vulnerable that it isn't usually too difficult for enemy Duelists to take care of you while a big teamfight is brewing.

Storm

Storm's Ultimate is fantastic, but the rest of her skillset, far less so.

Storm, I think, would be D-Tier if it weren't for her Ultimate, which is actually very strong and difficult to play against. If you don't see her coming, the Omega Hurricane can spell disaster for your team. The issue is that Storm is one of the least stealthy characters in the game, what with her massive ever-present AoE aura around her. And sadly, the rest of her toolkit just seems undertuned at the moment. Her attacks are underwhelming by Duelist standards, and her movement and damage boosts, while welcome, just aren't worth the hit she takes in regular old damage output. A good Storm can still prove her worth with good Ult timings, but as things currently stand she's one of the least potent Duelists in Marvel Rivals.

Thor

Thor's low damage isn't worth the complex resource management involved in playing as him.

Thor is surprisingly underwhelming as a Vanguard. He can hold his own against the likes of Groot, Peni, even Magneto or Cap - but I'd still rather play as any of them instead. Thor's abilities require a fair bit of resource juggling thanks to their Thorforce costs, and while none of his abilities are flat out bad, they lack the power you'd expect from the God of Thunder. Storm Surge requires too much of a wind-up, and Awakening Rune lasts too little time. Even his Ultimate, while powerful, is lacking compared to other area-of-effect Ultimates because it's harder to position correctly, and leaves you hanging for a bit too long in the air while you're trying to line it up properly. He's tanky and survivable with a good healer behind him, but he's still one of the weakest Vanguards.

Namor

Namor has the makings of an intriguing ability set, but it lacks power in its current state.

Namor's damage output would be tolerable for a Strategist, but as a Duelist he is well under par. The reason for this is that he has the potential to deliver much better DPS with the help of his Monstro Spawn minions that he can spawn around him, which synergise with his attacks, gaining increased power and fire rate as he uses his right-click or lands a headshot. The difficult is that these minions are too easy to kill, and it's easy to miss a right-click or never land a headshot as Namor unless you're very accurate. And if you're that accurate, hell, why not play Winter Soldier or Hawkeye? Namor isn't unusable, but his skillset is far removed from the power of the strongest Duelists. He's very hard to work wonders with.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner/Hulk's abilities are underwhelming, and overly complex.

In what universe is the Hulk the weakest Marvel hero? This one, apparently, although it's a toss-up between him and Namor. Bruce Banner's overly complicated skillset involves transitioning between three states - puny Banner, Hero Hulk, and Monster Hulk. The issue is that Hero Hulk's damage is surprisingly meagre, and his large frame makes him a very easy target. Even Monster Hulk's attacks leave something to be desired, as the knockback of each attack makes it hard to just keep hold of an enemy to kill them quickly. Add to this the unnecessarily long transition animations between these states, and the fact that most other Vanguards can provide much better overall survivability for the team, and Bruce Banner unfortunately takes the bottom D-Tier spot in our ranking.

Hopefully this tier list has given you a helpful primer on the 33 different Marvel Rivals characters and where they all rank in the current meta from best to worst. Let us know your objectively accurate opinions in the comments below, and in the meantime you can check out our Marvel Rivals review, courtesy of Ed.