Marvel's Avengers will permanently allow doubling up heroes in multiplayer

Marvel's Avengers recently gave a longer look at its upcoming War For Wakanda expansion coming in August, but Square Enix have now updated their roadmap with additional plans for July's update. Mega Hives are going multiplayer and players will now be able to suit up as the same hero in multiplayer as well. No more quarreling over Thor's hammer, then.

"Due to your feedback, we’re permanently turning on the ability to play multiple of the same Hero during matchmaking and when forming Strike Teams," Squre Enix say. Ta, Squenix. Seems like a decent restriction to lift for pals who are just looking to play around with their own favorite builds together.

Here's a look at the Wakanda expansion, by the by, if you'd missed it in all slew of other E3 announcements.

Over on the updated roadmap, Square Enix dig into some of the other upcoming bits. They're calling the Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion the game's most difficult mission so far. Mega Hives, the weekly challenge missions, will also be more difficult when they go multiplayer, but won't take as long to complete.

Square Enix say they'll have more information about the July update as it gets closer, but you can check out what they've detailed so far in their announcement post. They have plans to post another new roadmap "in the next month or two" to talk about what's up next after the Wakanda expansion.

Marvel's Avengers didn't meet Square Enix's sales expectations at launch. It also didn't meet players' expectations, if its continually low player count on PC is anything to go by. According to SteamDB, it's still hovering around 1,000 concurrent players on Steam. Perhaps that Wakanda expansion and other updates will bring some lapsed heroes back to the fold.