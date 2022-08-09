Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed again

Tactical superhero 'em up Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed for the second time. Pushed back once before, it's now nebulously due "later this fiscal year."

On Twitter, the team said that the delay would be used "to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone," also noting that it is "easily the biggest game we've ever made." Fair enough! Video game development, so I hear, is hard.

The delay was originally revealed in publisher Take Two's financial report, which pinned it in fiscal 2023. That release window was also confirmed on the game's Twitter account, and should mean the game launches before March 31 of next year, if there are no further delays.

As part of Katharine's Marvel's Midnight Suns preview from June, she got to chat with creative director Jake Solomon about the previous delay. That one, like this one, was to improve the quality of the game, but it did have the unexpected benefit of putting the game behind the rise of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU's vast and sprawling TV and film productions, potentially getting more people interested in their interpretation of the Scarlet Witch.

Katharine also rather liked what she got her hands on. "Sure, it’s a little bit wonky in places, but this is hands down the most thrilling and engaging Marvel game I’ve ever played, and arguably the kind of Marvel game that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ actual Avengers game should have been all along," she wrote.

"I’m excited to begin again come October time," said Katharine, and while it won't be October, fingers crossed the extra polishing time will mean Marvel's Midnight Suns will live up to that excitement when it does eventually launch.