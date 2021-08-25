Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical superhero RPG from the XCOM gang

Following rumours in June, XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis have confirmed that they are indeed making a tactical game set in the world of Marvel superheroes. Announced today, the "tactics RPG" Marvel's Midnight Suns will see heroes including Iron Man, Wolverine, Blade, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange teaming up to battle Lilith, the mother of demons.

We'll get to create our own hero in the shape of The Hunter, who'll be leading the team against Lilith. Is it, as initial rumours suggested, XCOM but with Marvel heroes? Dunno! All we have for now is that cinematic trailer, with a "gameplay reveal" coming on September 1st.

"Midnight Suns is a tactics RPG," said creative director Jake Solomon, who also directed XCOM 2. "So you're not just fighting alongside these legends of the Marvel universe that we all know and love, but you're actually living alongside them. And the relationship that you form with those heroes, the heroes of your choice, are as important as the items and abilities that you bring into combat."

Solomon basically brought superheroes to XCOM 2 with its War Of The Chosen expansion ("the apple has fallen far from XCOM 2's guerilla warfare tree - we're way off in superhero territory now," said our review) so it'll be interesting to see what they do with actual spandex.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to launch in March 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStations, Xboxes, and Switch. A website is up but doesn't have much info.

The name's more than a touch similar to Midnight Sons, an imprint (and occasional team) Marvel had for spooky and edgy folks including this here Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, and Blade, as well as others like Hellstrom and Morbius. Wolverine and Iron Man weren't involved there but hey, I guess they're bigger names than Ghost Rider.